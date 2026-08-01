15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway

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A false start for the Galway Blazers Handicap Chase on Friday resulted in bans for the majority of the riders participating, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden.

The stewards found that 15 of the 20 riders participating in the 2m6½f handicap chase had cantered before the starter had raised his flag and consequently found them in breach of rule 208 (the rule governing starts).

One-day bans were handed out to most of the jockeys involved, with that cohort also including Jack Kennedy, Darragh O’Keeffe, JJ Slevin and Danny Mullins.

While the starts have been generally good at Galway this week, it has become a thorny issue in the sport following chaos at last season’s Cheltenham Festival , where almost 40 per cent of the starts were aborted.

The tumult has seen the BHA issue a number of recommendations to improve the starts in Britain generally, including providing more flexibility for starters and the implementation of tiered penalties targeting Class 1 and 2 races specifically to act as a greater deterrent. Cheltenham's track configuration is also going to be optimised at the two most problematic starting points.

Four-day ban for Sheridan

Joey Sheridan has picked up his second ban of the week at Galway after he was found to have ridden carelessly on Friday.

Sheridan, aboard Kingstonian, was found to have interfered with the Chris Hayes-ridden Touch The Moon in the 1m4f handicap and considering it was his second offence for this specific breach, the stewards opted to ban him for four days.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old picked up a ban for whip use following his winning ride aboard Minella Rocket in the 1m½f Handicap.

He was found to have used the whip with too much frequency and as it was his third time breaching that rule, he was given an eight-day suspension.

Tony Martin fined for crossing parade ring

Galway Hurdle-winning trainer Tony Martin incurred a €500 fine on Friday after he led his horse across the middle of the parade ring.

Martin explained that the groom leading up his mount had been kicked and he was already late for the race when he took over the leading of the horse.

He apologised for his actions, but the stewards chose to impose the fine.

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