2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 30 runners and riders will go to post for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, but who will come out on top? Get the full 2026 Irish Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

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What time is the Irish Grand National and how can I watch it?

The 2026 BoyleSports Irish Grand National will be shown live on ITV and Racing TV in Britain and RTE2 in Ireland at 5.00pm on Monday.

2026 Irish Grand National : forecast betting odds for the big race

*In racecard order

Better Days Ahead 16-1

Search For Glory 16-1

Argento Boy 10-1

Joystick 40-1

The Jukebox Kid 6-1f

Rushmount 40-1

Yeah Man 25-1

C'Est Ta Chance 9-1

Flicker Of Hope 25-1

Soldier In Milan 7-1

Monbeg Genius 12-1

Shecouldbeanything 16-1

Kiss Will 13-2

Velvet Elvis 100-1

One Big Bang 12-1

Goraibhmaithagat 16-1

Karia Des Blaises 33-1

Better Times Ahead 14-1

Hartur D'Arc 66-1

Kurasso Blue 20-1

The Enabler 25-1

Duffle Coat 100-1

O'Toole 14-1

Sa Majeste 50-1

Showurappreciation 14-1

Western Walk 50-1

Weveallbeencaught 25-1

Born Braver 33-1

Shanbally Kid 33-1

Waterford Whispers 20-1

2026 Irish Grand National : final declarations and the full list of runners

1 Better Days Ahead

Won two small-field Grade 2 chases at Navan last season and third in the Brown Advisory; faded from three out when sixth behind Haiti Couleurs in this race last year; ran in two small-field races at Navan in February; rider's claim takes some of the sting from his hefty burden; one of six for the stable.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Rob James (7)

Forecast odds: 16-1

Better Days Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr R James (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2 Search For Glory

Disputing the lead when unseating at the last in the Ultima at Cheltenham, a fine effort against the background of his failure (pulled up) in the Thyestes at Gowran; if none the worse for his Cheltenham experience, has a clear chance on his second placing in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown (3m, yielding).

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: James Smith (5)

Forecast odds: 16-1

Search For Glory 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: James Smith (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3 Argento Boy

Made amends for a fall on his chasing debut with wins in a beginners' event at Punchestown in December and Naas Grade 3 in January (extended 3m, heavy); struggled in the Brown Advisory (won by stablemate Kitzbuhel) on ground that was probably too lively; one of seven for the stable.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 10-1

Argento Boy 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

4 Joystick

Big improvement on third chase start when beating Slade Steel at Navan (3m, soft to heavy) in January; out of his depth in the Brown Advisory; 15lb higher than his hurdles mark, not attractively handicapped.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 40-1

Joystick 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

5 The Jukebox Kid

Irish point winner in 2024; won on the first of two starts over hurdles last season; made winning chase debut at Carlisle in November; suffered a revere at Cheltenham before making amends with two 3m Ascot wins, in a handicap and the Grade 2 Reynoldstown; good jumper with considerable potential for improvement.

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 6-1f

The Jukebox Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

6 Rushmount

All three wins at Thurles; improved to win a handicap there (extended 2m5f, yielding) in December; form has worked out well; back in his comfort zone after an ambitious run in the Brown Advisory.

Trainer: Alan O'Sullivan (7)

Jockey: Jonathan Sweeney

Forecast odds: 40-1

Rushmount 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr Alan O'Sullivan (7lb) Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

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7 Yeah Man

Won the 2024 Grand National Trial at Haydock and placed in the last two editions of the Troytown at Navan; two most recent runs have been over hurdles; made no impact in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham; 50-1 when unseated at the eighth in last year's race.

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Forecast odds: 25-1

Yeah Man 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Achieved a peak rating of 135 over hurdles; midfield when beaten 20l on chase debut at this venue; little impression when beaten almost 30l in fourth at Leopardstown; much improved when beating two shorter-priced stablemates at Gowran; confirmed the form of that race with Soldier In Milan when landing a Grade 3 event at Thurles.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 9-1

C'Est Ta Chance 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

9 Flicker Of Hope

Smart hurdler who has taken really well to chasing; won a 2m4f beginners' event at this venue (heavy) and relished step up to an extended 3m at Naas when outstaying an odds-on shot on soft in January; flopped in a Grade 3 won by Argento Boy at the same venue later that month.

Trainer: Mark Fahey

Jockey: Michael Kenneally (5)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Flicker Of Hope 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Michael Kenneally (5lb) Tnr: Mark Fahey

10 Soldier In Milan

Point winner in 2024; bumper winner at Punchestown last April (2m3f, yielding); clinically abnormal when pulled up on chasing debut; not beaten far in fourth behind C'Est Ta Chance at Gowran (2m4f, heavy) in January; game winner from Kiss Will over 2m7f at Punchestown; fairly tame effort behind C'Est Ta Chance at Thurles; could bounce back to produce a big run.

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Forecast odds: 7-1

Soldier In Milan 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

11 Monbeg Genius

Third in the Ultima at Cheltenham (3m1f, soft) in March 2023; in good form this season; ran respectably in the Welsh National (3m6f, good to soft) and Haydock Grand National Trial (3m4f, good to soft); had all but one of the Irish challengers behind when a fine third in the Kim Muir.

Trainer: Jonjo and AJ O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 12-1

Monbeg Genius 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

12 Shecouldbeanything

Four wins last season included 2m4f Grade 3 Tipperary novice; also finished third to Dinoblue at Cheltenham; reappeared with a fine third in the Galway Plate in July; pulled up in Kerry National, two veterinary excuses offered; managed a creditable third behind Now Is The Hour in the Thyestes despite a couple of sluggish jumps.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Forecast odds: 16-1

Shecouldbeanything 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

13 Kiss Will

Hurdles form comprised 2m/3m wins (including Listed) either side of a comprehensive defeat in the Turners at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival; still a maiden after four runs over fences; decent placed form linked to Flicker Of Hope and Soldier In Milan; faded from the last when fifth (third best of yard's runners) in the Jack Richards at Cheltenham.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 13-2

Kiss Will 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

14 Velvet Elvis

Peak form includes a clear second to subsequent Grand National winner Nick Rockett in Thyestes Chase at Gowran (3m1f, soft to heavy) for Gavin Cromwell last season; pulled up in the Troytown on stable debut and has continued to struggle; failed to take to the cross-country course at Cheltenham.

Trainer: John McConnell

Jockey: Alex Harvey

Forecast odds: 100-1

Velvet Elvis 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Alex Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

15 One Big Bang

Fifth in last year's Pertemps Final and ended the season with a creditable third in a handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival; this season's chase win came in a match at Southwell and he had run only in small-field races over fences until a lively display to take third place in the 3m6f National Hunt Chase on his handicap debut.

Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 12-1

One Big Bang 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: James Owen

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16 Goraibhmaithagat

Point and hurdles winner; ordinary form in opening chase runs; signs of promise in his third on handicap chase debut at Naas in January (2m4f, heavy); well backed in a Listed handicap at the same venue on his next start, landing the gamble despite some sloppy jumping; just run out of it in the 3m1f Leinster National last time; perhaps not sure to stay this far.

Trainer: Colm Murphy

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 16-1

Goraibhmaithagat 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: C A Murphy

17 Karia Des Blaises

French hurdle winner; useful form in defeat in four chase starts last season, was lying second when falling at the last a Limerick handicap chase on return last time; got away with a 2lb rise for a very easy success in a Listed chase at Thurles.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Anna McGuinness (7)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Karia Des Blaises 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Anna McGuinness (7lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

18 Better Times Ahead

In top form this season, won a handicap hurdle off 108 at this venue in November; followed up by beating Will Do narrowly Porterstown Chase here in December (3m6f, yielding to soft); left in the lead at the final fence in the Thyestes before being overhauled by Now Is The Hour (3m1f, heavy); probably found 2m3f inadequate over hurdles on latest.

Trainer: Robert Tyner

Jockey: Simon Torrens

Forecast odds: 14-1

Better Times Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Robert Tyner

Finished second in last year's Leinster National at Naas; completely out of form over hurdles over hurdles on his last two starts, previously down the field in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown.

Trainer: John McConnell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 66-1

Hartur d'Arc 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: John C McConnell

20 Kurasso Blue

2-3 over hurdles; saw off useful opposition at Punchestown (2m7f, heavy) in December in his second chase; runner-up to Flicker Of Hope at Naas (almost 3m1f, soft) in January; jumped badly and pulled up four out when 7-2 second favourite for the National Hunt Chase.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Forecast odds: 20-1

Kurasso Blue 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

21 The Enabler

Impressed with a 15-length win over 2m5f at this venue in December on second chase start; two lesser runs followed in Grade 3 races; travelled well for a long way in the Kim Muir before weakening in the last half-furlong; that raises a doubt about his stamina.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Danny Gilligan

Forecast odds: 25-1

The Enabler 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

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22 Duffle Coat

1-18 over fences; out of form since second in the 2024 Galway Plate; 50-1 when pulled up in last year's edition of this race; trainer has stronger candidates.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Josh Williamson (5)

Forecast odds: 100-1

Duffle Coat 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Josh Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Lightly raced ten-year-old whose initial chase win came in 2m4f Newcastle handicap in 2023, more recently won a 3m1f Ayr handicap hurdle early last year; seasonal return over fences at Cork in November was encouraging; bounced back from a poor Haydock run when winning a Listed handicap chase over an extended 2m5f at Leopardstown.

Trainer: Stuart Crawford

Jockey: James Bowen

Forecast odds: 25-1

O'Toole 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: S R B Crawford

24 Sa Majeste

Dual chase winner last term and ran a fine race in the Kim Muir over 3m2f at Cheltenham; pulled up in this last year, and struggled this season until showing definite signs of a return to form when third in the 3m1f Leinster National at Naas last month.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Aidan Kelly (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Sa Majeste 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (3lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

25 Showurappreciation

Shaped well on handicap chase debut at Navan when third to The Lovely Man (3m, soft to heavy); built on that when winning at Punchestown (2m7f, soft to heavy); took advantage of his lower hurdles mark at Navan on his next start last time; maintained progression in win a valuable novice handicap at Navan; may remain competitive under a 9lb penalty.

Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 14-1

Showurappreciation 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

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26 Western Walk

Very useful hurdler at up to 3m (rated 132); yet to shine in over fences, but not disgraced in Grade 1 behind Final Demand at Limerick in December; behind two smart types in Navan Grade 2 at Navan; kept ticking over with a hurdles run last month.

Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney

Jockey: Daniel King

Forecast odds: 50-1

Western Walk 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

27 Weveallbeencaught

Best effort this season when second in the Munster National in October (3m, yielding to soft); has a bit to find with Monbeg Genius on running in the Kim Muir (finished seventh), but closely matched with The Enablee and Waterford Whispers on that showing.

Trainer: Eric McNamara

Jockey: Patrick O'Brien (5)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Weveallbeencaught 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Patrick M O'Brien (5lb) Tnr: E McNamara

28 Born Braver

2-4 over hurdles; modest form in beginners' chases; much improved when a neck second over 3m at Down Royal on second handicap start, underlining the stamina shown when winning two points and a 3m hurdle; failed to build on that in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown; appreciated better ground when landing the 3m4f Ulster National; has picked up an 8lb penalty.

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Eoghan Finegan (7)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Born Braver 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Eoghan Finegan (7lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

29 Shanbally Kid

Came good over fences at last year's Punchestown festival in a 23-runner extended 3m7f handicap, winning by 15l; took a hefty 14lb rise for that; never dangerous on seasonal return at Leopardstown and pulled up in the Thyestes; needs to jump better than when fourth in the Leinster National.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: John Shinnick

Forecast odds: 33-1

Shanbally Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick Tnr: W P Mullins

30 Waterford Whispers

Runner-up in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle in 2024; 0-7 over fences but he returned to form when third in a big-field handicap at Leopardstown (extended 2m5f, soft) in February; failed to run to expectations in the Kim Muir (9-2 chance), but unwise to discount; trainer's sole runner.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 20-1

Waterford Whispers 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

The 2026 Irish Grand National verdict

By Alan Sweetman

In the light of last year's success for Haiti Couleurs and a general eclipse of Irish-trained handicap chasers at Cheltenham, it could pay to side with The Jukebox Kid whose back-to-back Ascot wins suggest a rate of progression that will see off the home team. With so much to play for in the Irish title race, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot field powerful squads, C'Est Ta Chance and Kiss Will for Mullins, and Elliott's Shecouldbeanything should feature on the shortlist, along with Soldier In Milan and Showurappreciation.

The Jukebox Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

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Find out more about Racing Post+

Read more . . .

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