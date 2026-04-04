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2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 30 runners and riders will go to post for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, but who will come out on top? Get the full 2026 Irish Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.
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What time is the Irish Grand National and how can I watch it?
The 2026 BoyleSports Irish Grand National will be shown live on ITV and Racing TV in Britain and RTE2 in Ireland at 5.00pm on Monday.
2026 Irish Grand National: forecast betting odds for the big race
*In racecard order
- Better Days Ahead 16-1
- Search For Glory 16-1
- Argento Boy 10-1
- Joystick 40-1
- The Jukebox Kid 6-1f
- Rushmount 40-1
- Yeah Man 25-1
- C'Est Ta Chance 9-1
- Flicker Of Hope 25-1
- Soldier In Milan 7-1
- Monbeg Genius 12-1
- Shecouldbeanything 16-1
- Kiss Will 13-2
- Velvet Elvis 100-1
- One Big Bang 12-1
- Goraibhmaithagat 16-1
- Karia Des Blaises 33-1
- Better Times Ahead 14-1
- Hartur D'Arc 66-1
- Kurasso Blue 20-1
- The Enabler 25-1
- Duffle Coat 100-1
- O'Toole 14-1
- Sa Majeste 50-1
- Showurappreciation 14-1
- Western Walk 50-1
- Weveallbeencaught 25-1
- Born Braver 33-1
- Shanbally Kid 33-1
- Waterford Whispers 20-1
2026 Irish Grand National: final declarations and the full list of runners
1 Better Days Ahead
Won two small-field Grade 2 chases at Navan last season and third in the Brown Advisory; faded from three out when sixth behind Haiti Couleurs in this race last year; ran in two small-field races at Navan in February; rider's claim takes some of the sting from his hefty burden; one of six for the stable.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Rob James (7)
Forecast odds: 16-1
2 Search For Glory
Disputing the lead when unseating at the last in the Ultima at Cheltenham, a fine effort against the background of his failure (pulled up) in the Thyestes at Gowran; if none the worse for his Cheltenham experience, has a clear chance on his second placing in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown (3m, yielding).
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: James Smith (5)
Forecast odds: 16-1
3 Argento Boy
Made amends for a fall on his chasing debut with wins in a beginners' event at Punchestown in December and Naas Grade 3 in January (extended 3m, heavy); struggled in the Brown Advisory (won by stablemate Kitzbuhel) on ground that was probably too lively; one of seven for the stable.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 10-1
4 Joystick
Big improvement on third chase start when beating Slade Steel at Navan (3m, soft to heavy) in January; out of his depth in the Brown Advisory; 15lb higher than his hurdles mark, not attractively handicapped.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 40-1
5 The Jukebox Kid
Irish point winner in 2024; won on the first of two starts over hurdles last season; made winning chase debut at Carlisle in November; suffered a revere at Cheltenham before making amends with two 3m Ascot wins, in a handicap and the Grade 2 Reynoldstown; good jumper with considerable potential for improvement.
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Ben Jones
Forecast odds: 6-1f
6 Rushmount
All three wins at Thurles; improved to win a handicap there (extended 2m5f, yielding) in December; form has worked out well; back in his comfort zone after an ambitious run in the Brown Advisory.
Trainer: Alan O'Sullivan (7)
Jockey: Jonathan Sweeney
Forecast odds: 40-1
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7 Yeah Man
Won the 2024 Grand National Trial at Haydock and placed in the last two editions of the Troytown at Navan; two most recent runs have been over hurdles; made no impact in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham; 50-1 when unseated at the eighth in last year's race.
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Forecast odds: 25-1
8 C'Est Ta Chance
Achieved a peak rating of 135 over hurdles; midfield when beaten 20l on chase debut at this venue; little impression when beaten almost 30l in fourth at Leopardstown; much improved when beating two shorter-priced stablemates at Gowran; confirmed the form of that race with Soldier In Milan when landing a Grade 3 event at Thurles.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 9-1
9 Flicker Of Hope
Smart hurdler who has taken really well to chasing; won a 2m4f beginners' event at this venue (heavy) and relished step up to an extended 3m at Naas when outstaying an odds-on shot on soft in January; flopped in a Grade 3 won by Argento Boy at the same venue later that month.
Trainer: Mark Fahey
Jockey: Michael Kenneally (5)
Forecast odds: 25-1
10 Soldier In Milan
Point winner in 2024; bumper winner at Punchestown last April (2m3f, yielding); clinically abnormal when pulled up on chasing debut; not beaten far in fourth behind C'Est Ta Chance at Gowran (2m4f, heavy) in January; game winner from Kiss Will over 2m7f at Punchestown; fairly tame effort behind C'Est Ta Chance at Thurles; could bounce back to produce a big run.
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Donagh Meyler
Forecast odds: 7-1
11 Monbeg Genius
Third in the Ultima at Cheltenham (3m1f, soft) in March 2023; in good form this season; ran respectably in the Welsh National (3m6f, good to soft) and Haydock Grand National Trial (3m4f, good to soft); had all but one of the Irish challengers behind when a fine third in the Kim Muir.
Trainer: Jonjo and AJ O'Neill
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 12-1
12 Shecouldbeanything
Four wins last season included 2m4f Grade 3 Tipperary novice; also finished third to Dinoblue at Cheltenham; reappeared with a fine third in the Galway Plate in July; pulled up in Kerry National, two veterinary excuses offered; managed a creditable third behind Now Is The Hour in the Thyestes despite a couple of sluggish jumps.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
Forecast odds: 16-1
13 Kiss Will
Hurdles form comprised 2m/3m wins (including Listed) either side of a comprehensive defeat in the Turners at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival; still a maiden after four runs over fences; decent placed form linked to Flicker Of Hope and Soldier In Milan; faded from the last when fifth (third best of yard's runners) in the Jack Richards at Cheltenham.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 13-2
14 Velvet Elvis
Peak form includes a clear second to subsequent Grand National winner Nick Rockett in Thyestes Chase at Gowran (3m1f, soft to heavy) for Gavin Cromwell last season; pulled up in the Troytown on stable debut and has continued to struggle; failed to take to the cross-country course at Cheltenham.
Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Alex Harvey
Forecast odds: 100-1
15 One Big Bang
Fifth in last year's Pertemps Final and ended the season with a creditable third in a handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival; this season's chase win came in a match at Southwell and he had run only in small-field races over fences until a lively display to take third place in the 3m6f National Hunt Chase on his handicap debut.
Trainer: James Owen
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 12-1
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16 Goraibhmaithagat
Point and hurdles winner; ordinary form in opening chase runs; signs of promise in his third on handicap chase debut at Naas in January (2m4f, heavy); well backed in a Listed handicap at the same venue on his next start, landing the gamble despite some sloppy jumping; just run out of it in the 3m1f Leinster National last time; perhaps not sure to stay this far.
Trainer: Colm Murphy
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 16-1
17 Karia Des Blaises
French hurdle winner; useful form in defeat in four chase starts last season, was lying second when falling at the last a Limerick handicap chase on return last time; got away with a 2lb rise for a very easy success in a Listed chase at Thurles.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Anna McGuinness (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1
18 Better Times Ahead
In top form this season, won a handicap hurdle off 108 at this venue in November; followed up by beating Will Do narrowly Porterstown Chase here in December (3m6f, yielding to soft); left in the lead at the final fence in the Thyestes before being overhauled by Now Is The Hour (3m1f, heavy); probably found 2m3f inadequate over hurdles on latest.
Trainer: Robert Tyner
Jockey: Simon Torrens
Forecast odds: 14-1
19 Hartur D'Arc
Finished second in last year's Leinster National at Naas; completely out of form over hurdles over hurdles on his last two starts, previously down the field in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown.
Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 66-1
20 Kurasso Blue
2-3 over hurdles; saw off useful opposition at Punchestown (2m7f, heavy) in December in his second chase; runner-up to Flicker Of Hope at Naas (almost 3m1f, soft) in January; jumped badly and pulled up four out when 7-2 second favourite for the National Hunt Chase.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Forecast odds: 20-1
21 The Enabler
Impressed with a 15-length win over 2m5f at this venue in December on second chase start; two lesser runs followed in Grade 3 races; travelled well for a long way in the Kim Muir before weakening in the last half-furlong; that raises a doubt about his stamina.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Danny Gilligan
Forecast odds: 25-1
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22 Duffle Coat
1-18 over fences; out of form since second in the 2024 Galway Plate; 50-1 when pulled up in last year's edition of this race; trainer has stronger candidates.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Josh Williamson (5)
Forecast odds: 100-1
23 O'Toole
Lightly raced ten-year-old whose initial chase win came in 2m4f Newcastle handicap in 2023, more recently won a 3m1f Ayr handicap hurdle early last year; seasonal return over fences at Cork in November was encouraging; bounced back from a poor Haydock run when winning a Listed handicap chase over an extended 2m5f at Leopardstown.
Trainer: Stuart Crawford
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 25-1
24 Sa Majeste
Dual chase winner last term and ran a fine race in the Kim Muir over 3m2f at Cheltenham; pulled up in this last year, and struggled this season until showing definite signs of a return to form when third in the 3m1f Leinster National at Naas last month.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Aidan Kelly (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1
25 Showurappreciation
Shaped well on handicap chase debut at Navan when third to The Lovely Man (3m, soft to heavy); built on that when winning at Punchestown (2m7f, soft to heavy); took advantage of his lower hurdles mark at Navan on his next start last time; maintained progression in win a valuable novice handicap at Navan; may remain competitive under a 9lb penalty.
Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 14-1
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26 Western Walk
Very useful hurdler at up to 3m (rated 132); yet to shine in over fences, but not disgraced in Grade 1 behind Final Demand at Limerick in December; behind two smart types in Navan Grade 2 at Navan; kept ticking over with a hurdles run last month.
Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney
Jockey: Daniel King
Forecast odds: 50-1
27 Weveallbeencaught
Best effort this season when second in the Munster National in October (3m, yielding to soft); has a bit to find with Monbeg Genius on running in the Kim Muir (finished seventh), but closely matched with The Enablee and Waterford Whispers on that showing.
Trainer: Eric McNamara
Jockey: Patrick O'Brien (5)
Forecast odds: 25-1
28 Born Braver
2-4 over hurdles; modest form in beginners' chases; much improved when a neck second over 3m at Down Royal on second handicap start, underlining the stamina shown when winning two points and a 3m hurdle; failed to build on that in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown; appreciated better ground when landing the 3m4f Ulster National; has picked up an 8lb penalty.
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Eoghan Finegan (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1
29 Shanbally Kid
Came good over fences at last year's Punchestown festival in a 23-runner extended 3m7f handicap, winning by 15l; took a hefty 14lb rise for that; never dangerous on seasonal return at Leopardstown and pulled up in the Thyestes; needs to jump better than when fourth in the Leinster National.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: John Shinnick
Forecast odds: 33-1
30 Waterford Whispers
Runner-up in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle in 2024; 0-7 over fences but he returned to form when third in a big-field handicap at Leopardstown (extended 2m5f, soft) in February; failed to run to expectations in the Kim Muir (9-2 chance), but unwise to discount; trainer's sole runner.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 20-1
The 2026 Irish Grand National verdict
The Jukebox Kid
By Alan Sweetman
In the light of last year's success for Haiti Couleurs and a general eclipse of Irish-trained handicap chasers at Cheltenham, it could pay to side with The Jukebox Kid whose back-to-back Ascot wins suggest a rate of progression that will see off the home team. With so much to play for in the Irish title race, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot field powerful squads, C'Est Ta Chance and Kiss Will for Mullins, and Elliott's Shecouldbeanything should feature on the shortlist, along with Soldier In Milan and Showurappreciation.
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Find out more about Racing Post+
Read more . . .
Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday
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Published on inFairyhouse Easter festival
Last updated
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- Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
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- 'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
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