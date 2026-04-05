2026 Irish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and key trainer insight

David Jennings runs the rule over the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) field and provides his 1-2-3-4 for the €500,000 race at Fairyhouse on Monday.

DJ's view: Your 2026 Irish Grand National winner, ladies and gentlemen. You won't have to read on any further now. I've saved you a few precious minutes. "He was only sixth last year off the same mark," I hear you scream. Ah yes, but that was at the end of a rigorous campaign and on the back of finishing third in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. This year's prep has been perfect: two gentle runs in small fields. Bliss. He has top weight, but I have little doubt he is the best horse in the race and hopefully Rob James's 7lb claim will seal the deal.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "This has been the plan all season. He has top weight, but the most important thing is for the ground to stay on the soft side. He's in great condition. With the weight he has, we've decided to claim off him again."

Star rating: *****

Better Days Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr R James (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: So unlucky in the Ultima when stumbling on landing after the last. Looked the most likely winner at the time of his departure. James Smith had got a great tune out of him to that point, so it's no surprise to see him keep the ride. If there is a God, he might give the young rider some compensation here. Chance hinges on the rain staying away. Doesn't want a slog.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "He was unlucky in the Ultima and looked like he had every chance when he came down at the last. The better the ground, the better his chance. Despite being a big horse, he can’t seem to handle soft ground."

Star rating: ***

Search For Glory 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: James Smith (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

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DJ's view: Classy novice. It can't have been easy for Paul Townend to ignore him. Perhaps the fact he ran in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, finishing eighth, was a factor in him picking a stablemate. Sean O'Keeffe gets the call-up. Has a squeak on his Grade 3 win at Naas.

David Casey, assistant trainer: "The extra distance will suit him and any drop of rain will be a help. He stays well. Touch wood, with a clear round he'll be able to run well."

Star rating: ***

Argento Boy 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: Finished a place ahead of Argento Boy in the Brown Advisory despite being 100-1. Doesn't do anything in a hurry but he might not need to here. Place prospects.

David Casey, assistant trainer: "He’s similar to Argento Boy in that he likes extreme trips. His first run over fences was at Fairyhouse and that was good. He then won well in a beginners’ chase at Navan, beating Slade Steel, who has some good form in the book."

Star rating: **

Joystick 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: You couldn't go for a pee in peace over the last fortnight without somebody telling you The Jukebox Kid would win the Irish Grand National. Everybody in Ireland seems to think he's chucked in. Three from four over fences and his Reynoldstown romp was easy on the eye. The big worry is his lack of experience. Is he man enough to win a bruising battle like this?

Ban Pauling, trainer: "He’s in good order. He's never been a fast work-horse, so you take it on trust that he's in good form. He seems well, he looks well, his trachea wash was clean. He has a very progressive profile. I think he's better going right-handed. He's run only six times and that would be the only concern. But if he gets into a rhythm, he’s a good horse."

Star rating: ***

The Jukebox Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

DJ's view: No show in the Brown Advisory at 125-1. Hard to believe he is well handicapped off 144. Not for me, and he shouldn't be for you either. Wouldn't it be magic if he won it for Alan O'Sullivan, though? And fairytales can happen at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer: "He didn’t seem to take to the travelling and the delays when he went to Cheltenham. He’s been in good order since, though."

Star rating: *

Rushmount 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr Alan O'Sullivan (7lb) Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

DJ's view: No, man. Last three runs have been poor and others would appear to have far more obvious claims. Gavin Cromwell has never won the Irish Grand National at his local track and I doubt 2026 will be the year that changes.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer: "The ground was a bit fast for him at Cheltenham in the Pertemps Final over hurdles. He was second in the Troytown earlier in the season, so at his best he deserves his chance."

Star rating: **

Yeah Man 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

DJ's view: C'Est Ta Chance definitely has a chance. Unexposed and on a roll. Has a touch of class, but does he have the stamina to win a marathon?

David Casey, assistant trainer: "He's been running consistently well. He won a beginners’ chase at Gowran, then backed it up at Thurles in a Grade 3 when he looked smart. The step up in trip will suit and any rain will be a huge help for this improving horse. He hasn’t been to Cheltenham, like some of the others, so he might be fresher."

Star rating: ***

C'Est Ta Chance 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: Some shrewd judges fancy this guy. You can understand why. He's a course winner who would be half the price had he not flopped at Naas last time. That came only 16 days after his courageous win at the same course. He's had 71 days to recover since. Dangerous.

Mark Fahey, trainer: "He won well enough at Naas in January to make us believe he could be suited to this race. He disappointed in his next run there, but that was probably because it came fairly close after the win. We gave him a break after, freshened him up and we're very happy with him. We're really looking forward to it and it will be great to be involved."

Star rating: ***

Flicker Of Hope 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Michael Kenneally (5lb) Tnr: Mark Fahey

DJ's view: What do Florida Pearl, Fact To File and Soldier In Milan have in common? None of them ever jumped a hurdle. This lad beat King Rasko Grey in a Punchestown bumper and his canny connections decided to go straight over fences. He's already beaten the reopposing Kiss Will this season, and don't read too much into his latest effort at Thurles. He was held up and hated it. He's a galloper, a quality one at that.

Emmet Mullins, trainer: "The only thing we'd be a little worried about is his inexperience, but he's a big horse who jumps and stays well. He won his point-to-point over three miles and this is the kind of test we think he wants. He has a bit of class as well, so we're hoping for a good run.”

Star rating: ***

Soldier In Milan 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

DJ's view: Seems to stay forever. Plugged on to take third in the Kim Muir. When all those around him start to wobble, he will keep galloping. Could sneak a place.

AJ O'Neill, joint-trainer: "He’s been in great form since Cheltenham, where he performed well in the Kim Muir. We'll stick with the blinkers he wore then. If the ground is a little slower in Ireland, that will be good news. He jumps well and when you get him into a rhythm he keeps galloping. We have very fond memories of winning the race twice. Three times would be amazing."

Star rating: ***

Monbeg Genius 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

DJ's view: She's a bit of a legend. Has won a third of her 30 races and placed in 11 others. She was seventh in this race last year and appears to have been kept fresh for it since finishing third in the Thyestes. Jack Kennedy could have ridden a few of these and he's picked her. He must know something. More than me anyway.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "She runs her race every time. It's just whether she's good enough to win. If she ran into a place, it would be great.”

Star rating: **

Shecouldbeanything 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: Paul Townend's pick. He had seven to choose from and he's gone for this chap. That surely tells some sort of tale. Steps up a full mile in trip here. A maiden over fences, but so too was I Am Maximus before he won this. It's not necessarily a negative.

David Casey, assistant trainer: “He's consistent. He ran well in the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, finishing fifth. He's one for whom the step up in trip will be a huge plus, and he can be really competitive."

Star rating: ***

Kiss Will 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

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DJ's view: If he wins, as Les Dennis would say, I'll give you the money myself. Has form figures this season of P7PP and it's probably odds-on that another P will be added to the collection here.

John McConnell, trainer: "He's still quite highly rated, so we don’t have many choices with him.”

Star rating: *

Velvet Elvis 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Alex Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

DJ's view: Kept going for a remote third in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Ticks quite a few boxes, but doesn't float my boat.

Ryan King, assistant trainer: "He’s been training well since Cheltenham. The ground might have been on the quick side for him there. Anything softer in Ireland would be ideal. He’s consistent and stays well. He’s the kind who gets better with racing. He ran well at Punchestown last year, finishing third, and we’re hoping he's a lively each-way chance again."

Star rating: **

One Big Bang 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: James Owen

DJ's view: Mugged late in the Leinster National last month. Jumping has been his big issue but he could have a massive say if he gets his act together in that department. Still looks well handicapped and what a story it would be if Harry Cobden bagged an Irish Grand National for his new boss JP McManus a few weeks before he goes full-time in the role. It could happen, you know.

Colm Murphy, trainer: "Touch wood, he seems well. We've been happy with him since he went close at Naas a few weeks ago. The extra distance is something of an unknown. We're a long way from being confident, but we're hopeful."

Star rating: ****

Goraibhmaithagat 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: C A Murphy

DJ's view: Thumped her rivals at Thurles last time. But this isn't Thurles and she could be crying for her mammy late on over this trip.

David Casey, assistant trainer: "It will be her first time over this sort of trip, which might be a concern as she can be a little bit keen. If she can settle then she can run a big race.”

Star rating: **

Karia Des Blaises 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Anna McGuinness (7lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: Both his wins this season have been here; somehow won the Porterstown coming from nowhere in November. The more rain the merrier. Don't confuse him with Better Days Ahead or, maybe do, as he has a better chance of winning.

Robert Tyner, trainer: "He’s in good order. I'd like more rain for him, though. It was heavy when he was caught in the last stride in the Thyestes at Gowran. His prep run in a hurdles race was fine; the distance was just too short for him. This race has been the plan for some time."

Star rating: **

Better Times Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Robert Tyner

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DJ's view: Has been suffering with ulcers and not the worst 80-1 shot in the world. Not the best either, mind.

John McConnell, trainer: "After his last run he was diagnosed with pretty bad ulcers, which have been treated. He's down to a mark where he could be competitive at a big price; he's quite talented on his day. He's 1lb lower than when he was second in the Leinster National last year."

Star rating: *

Hartur d'Arc 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: John C McConnell

DJ's view: The subject of a monster plunge ahead of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, from as big as 16-1 into 7-2. Jumped like a fridge there. Ice-cold performance. Hard to forgive. Maybe the ground was to blame.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "Easier ground will help his chances. He was good and consistent before his latest run, and he’s in grand shape."

Star rating: **

Kurasso Blue 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: You can find bits and pieces of decent form, if you look hard enough. He was third to Brown Advisory winner Kitzbuhel at Punchestown earlier in the season. Has the services of the superb Danny Gilligan. One of the more attractive outsiders at around 40-1.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "He's a good, consistent horse. He ran well in the Kim Muir and has come out of it well.”

Star rating: ***

The Enabler 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: Form figures in the last 12 months of BUPP09 might suggest he has about as much chance of winning this as Arne Slot does of keeping his job at Anfield this summer, but he was second in the Galway Plate in 2024 and won the Mayo National at Ballinrobe the same year. Could outrun his 80-1 odds.

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "It’s his first run since the Kerry National last September and we're happy for him to take his chance."

Star rating: *

Duffle Coat 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Josh Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: James Bowen is booked. Bounced back to form at Leopardstown last time but has another mile to deal with here. Has a very small squeak.

Anthony Bromley, the owners' racing manager: "He's stepping up from a win last time at Leopardstown to three miles five furlongs, so that's an unknown. But Stuart [Crawford, trainer] has had this race in mind for some time; he just didn’t know if he'd gain a start. We see him as a lively outsider and we've always thought a lot of him. He's very lightly raced."

Star rating: **

O'Toole 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: S R B Crawford

DJ's view: Was pulled up in this last year. Has spent his career flattering to deceive. Better effort in the Leinster National last time, but needs to improve about two stone on that to have a say here. Move on.

David Casey, assistant trainer: "He comes here after his best run this season at Naas, where he was third in the Leinster National, so we hope he's hitting some form at the right time.”

Star rating: **

Sa Majeste 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (3lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: Mark Walsh could have ridden Goraibhmaithagat, Better Times Ahead, Sa Majeste or even Waterford Whispers and he has fobbed them all off for this fellow. That surprised me. His winning ride on him at Navan last month was a work of art. You could hang it in the Louvre. Something similar will be required here.

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer: "Mark Walsh was very good on him when he won last time. He's kept progressing for us and we're very happy with him. The trip is a bit of an unknown, but we’re hopeful he'll get it. Our horses have been in very good form. We have new facilities, new gallops, so we can do everything from home now and that has been a big part of it."

Star rating: ***

Showurappreciation 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

DJ's view: Has a habit of coming third. Connections would snap your hand off if he finished third here for the fourth time in a row. That's got to be doubtful.

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer: "He just didn’t go on the ground last time at Thurles. It was gluey and he was minded when his chance was gone. He had good form before that in Grade 1 and Grade 2 races. This race has been the plan all season."

Star rating: **

Western Walk 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

DJ's view: Touched off by a stablemate in the Munster National in October, and was seventh in the Kim Muir last time. Trained by a very shrewd man and ridden by a jockey who had a big winner on Saturday. Likely to finish somewhere between fifth and tenth.

Eric McNamara, trainer: "He ran well in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham on ground that would have been too quick for him. We think the combination of softer ground at Fairyhouse and the extra distance will make a big difference, and we feel he can be very competitive. We have Patrick O’Brien claiming 5lb as well."

Star rating: **

Weveallbeencaught 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Patrick M O'Brien (5lb) Tnr: E McNamara

DJ's view: The further he goes the better he looks. Stamina was his trump card at Downpatrick last Sunday, when he scooped their biggest pot of the year, the Ulster National. That was only eight days ago. Big ask.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer: "I'm delighted he got in. It’s a fairly quick turnaround from last Sunday, but he’s in good shape. He goes well at these extreme distances."

Star rating: ***

Born Braver 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Eoghan Finegan (7lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

DJ's view: Canny Danny [Mullins] was at his most outrageous when keeping wide to win a marathon event at the Punchestown festival last May. But he hasn't been in the same form since and is hard to fancy.

David Casey, assistant trainer: "He’s not a very quick jumper and can take time to warm into a race. These longer-distance races help him as he can go a stride slower."

Star rating: **

Shanbally Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view: My Upping The Ante colleague Johnny Dineen fancies him. Sorry, my former Upping The Ante colleague. Grrr. Anyway, I can see where he's coming from. Sneaks in at the foot of the weights and has long given the impression he's got a few pounds up his sleeve when things fall into place. There is a big day in him. When that day is, I'm not exactly sure. It could be this day, but then again it might not be.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer: "We're delighted he crept in at the bottom. He’s in great form. He ran well at Cheltenham in the Kim Muir. The run before at the Dublin Racing Festival was also very good, when he was third. Perhaps more of an ease in the ground will help him."

Star rating: ***

Waterford Whispers 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

David Jennings' Irish Grand National 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 Better Days Ahead

2 Goraibhmaithagat

3 Argento Boy

4 Waterford Whispers

Read more on the Irish Grand National:

Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win

2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

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