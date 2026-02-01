Who is the unbeaten chaser tipped by Pricewise and Paul Nicholls to dethrone Galopin Des Champs?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Irish Gold Cup is the feature race on a stellar day of action at Leopardstown on Monday and Galopin Des Champs is the main event as he bids for a fifth win at the Dublin Racing Festival.

However, one of the biggest dangers between him and his fourth Irish Gold Cup is his up-and-coming stablemate Spindleberry , whose rise to the top has even caught the eye of 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls as well as Racing Post tipster Tom Segal.

How did Spindleberry go from one-time hurdle winner to being several points shorter in today's betting than reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin, and a legitimate festival contender herself?

The rise to the top

Spindleberry did not start her career in the manner of a superstar when beaten on her rules debut in a Tipperary bumper in May 2023, but her subsequent outing proved more promising when flying home at Fairyhouse eight months later on her first start over hurdles.

Her nine-length success under Paul Townend earned her a crack at Grade 1 company next but that January win would prove to be her only success over hurdles as she was headed by stablemate Jade De Grugy in March before being well beaten in a Listed event at the Punchestown Festival.

Despite the two defeats at the end of the 2023-24 season, Spindleberry was made odds on for her chase debut at Cork and showed her early aptitude for fences with a flying leap at the last to run down Majestic Force and win by half a length.

Spindleberry: has hit her stride since going chasing Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

After that, the wins kept coming. She scored again at Fairyhouse in Listed company 12 months ago before returning to the venue in April for a resounding success over Firefox on her first start in open company in the WillowWarm Gold Cup .

Spindleberry returned to action in November and picked up exactly where she left off, readily winning a Listed mares' chase at Clonmel before romping home in the Listed Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase at Doncaster over Christmas.

Since then, she has been aimed at Leopardstown, and her owner Fearghal Eastwood has plenty of faith that she can measure up against the very best in Ireland before a possible crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which she is 33-1.

Can she deliver in the Irish Gold Cup?

Eastwood has been dreaming of the Gold Cup for Spindleberry since November and today's race is an important bar she will need to clear if she is to make it to Cheltenham Festival's showpiece event in March.

Her scope is a strong asset, with Townend reporting her to "jump like a buck" after her win at Clonmel in November, and softer ground conditions should pose no issues as she has won on soft to heavy ground before.

Willie Mullins has seen fit to pitch her (and four others) against Galopin Des Champs but there are several questions to be answered about the mare, with this race representing her toughest opposition yet on a trip she is yet to try.

Spindleberry and Jana Walsh on the gallops at Closutton Credit: Morgan Treacy (INHPO)

She is a general 8-1 shot to strike under Danny Mullins, and her performance is likely to tip her either towards the Cheltenham Gold Cup or to the Mares' Chase.

"Everything she's done, she's done very easily," Eastwood said. "I know Galopin Des Champs is the king, but maybe it's time for a queen! I'm well aware she's moving up a lot in class but she's very well at home and it's a great opportunity for us to find out.

"It's time to open the box and it's very exciting. She's a great addition to the race and the public have latched on to her a bit."

Paul Nicholls: 'I've got a feeling she might run really well'

It is not just her owner who has warmed to Spindleberry in the Irish Gold Cup. Her impressive performances over fences has also drawn the attention of Paul Nicholls, who has singled out the mare as one to watch today.

"There are a few smart horses in the field for this year's Irish Gold Cup that I wouldn't mind training, but I've got a feeling Spindleberry might run really well," said Nicholls in his Betfair blog. "She's unexposed and going the right way.

"Last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin has been dire but would have a chance if he came back to form. I Am Maximus is another good horse in the field. It's a really good race to watch. I don't have a strong opinion, but I do wonder if Spindleberry is an improving horse."

Owners Fearghal and Bronagh Eastwood with Spindleberry at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

That sentiment has been echoed by Racing Post tipsters Tom Segal – who put her up as one of four Monday selections at Leopardstown – and Robbie Wilders, who thinks a slowly run race could play right into her hands.

"Galopin Des Champs will be close to the pace but so will Spindleberry," Wilders said on In The Know . "I could just see her having a bit too much speed over this trip.

"We don't know if she stays yet but I don't think it'll be a thorough test of stamina even though the ground will be testing. She's five from five over fences and Mullins needs to find out whether this is the real deal. He doesn't know how good a horse he has yet and I think she's coming nicely to the boil. I think she's very interesting."

