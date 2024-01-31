The statistics which show why the DRF has been dubbed the Willie Mullins Racing Festival

The Dublin Racing Festival has been a huge success since its introduction in 2018, but one man's dominance of the two days of spectacular racing has become so great that this week Nicky Henderson playfully dubbed it the Willie Mullins Racing Festival. Here we take a look at how his Closutton yard's influence has grown . . .

How it started . . .

In the beginning Leopardstown created the Dublin Racing Festival by moving a number of races that already existed, such as the Irish Gold Cup, Irish Arkle and Irish Champion Hurdle, and adding one or two others, to form a two-day, 15-race behemoth of top-quality racing made up of seven Grade 1s, three Grade 2s, and five handicaps.

One of the Grade 2s, the then newly created Dublin Chase for which El Fabiolo is a warm order this weekend, has since been promoted to Grade 1 status leaving just the two bumpers as Grade 2s on a stacked weekend that attracts the very best horses from Ireland.

El Fabiolo: one of the many stars on show for Mullins at the DRF Credit: Patrick McCann

At that inaugural edition, Mullins was responsible for 60 of the 268 entries (22.4 per cent) after Tuesday's forfeit stage, with the breakdown only slightly favouring the Graded races. Across those ten races, Mullins had 32 of the 112 (28.6 per cent) remaining at this stage compared with 28 of the 156 (17.9 per cent) left in the five handicaps.

Of the Graded races, he was most strongly represented in the 2m5f Grade 1, now known as the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (the Flogas at the time), with Mullins responsible for five of the 11. He had four – of 15 in the Tattersalls Novice Hurdle (nee Deloitte) and of ten in the Dublin Chase – and two or three in the remaining seven races.

Mullins had four or more in all but one of the five handicaps and eight (of 30 and 37) in the three-mile and two-mile handicap hurdles.

. . . and how is it going this year?

Those numbers are very different this year. Overall he only has eight more horses (68) engaged this year compared with the corresponding stage in 2018, but with the total remaining entries down to 239 he is responsible for a huge 28.5 per cent of the total entries after Tuesday's forfeits.

However, the distribution of those entries has changed dramatically with 52 in the Graded races and just 16 in the handicaps. Mullins has just one entry remaining in two of the handicaps and has more than four engaged in just one such race, the 2m5f handicap chase.

In the Graded races, he is responsible for 51 per cent of the 102 entries, with the Irish Gold Cup (two of five), Future Stars Bumper (five of 13) and the Mares Bumper (four of 16) the only races in which he isn't responsible for at least half the potential runners.

In five of the Grade 1s, he trains 60 per cent or more of the possible field, with this year's Nathaniel Lacy (six of nine), Spring Juvenile (eight of 13), Ladbrokes Novice Chase (eight of 13), Dublin Chase (four of six) and Irish Champion Hurdle (three of five) all at the mercy of Ireland's perennial champion trainer.

