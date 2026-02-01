Signing off

By Harry Wilson

Brighterdaysahead travelled sweetly throughout and found plenty when asked to see off Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle, readily reversing the form from their clash in the December Hurdle.

This was a fine effort on the clock too. She recorded an overall time 13.8 seconds quicker than the Grade 1 2m novice hurdle won by Talk The Talk earlier on the card, running 0.9 seconds per furlong faster than that winner.

These were conditions that Brighterdaysahead relishes. This was her seventh win from eight starts on ground described as soft or worse and came at the scene of career-best Racing Post Rating.

Her only defeat on this sort of ground came when second to Golden Ace in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2024 and that is a worry, as is her disappointing effort in last season’s Champion Hurdle.

Brighterdayshead is yet to record an RPR higher than 148 at Cheltenham, which leaves her with plenty to find with the principals, and she may just not like the track. I certainly wouldn’t be getting involved at 2-1 for the Champion Hurdle.

Lossiemouth, who had the benefit of race-fitness when beating Brighterdaysahead in the December Hurdle last time, was readily outpointed by the winner here. There didn’t seem to be any excuses and she was purely beaten by a better horse on the day.

We know she’s good at Cheltenham – she’s unbeaten in four starts with a best RPR of 156 – and I would expect her to finish ahead of Brighterdaysahead should they both line up in the Champion Hurdle.

However, she’s run out a comfortable winner of all five starts she’s had over two and a half miles and the Mares’ Hurdle looks a far better option at the festival.