Signing off

Brighterdaysahead and Majborough shine at Dublin Racing Festival before bumper drama - day one as it happened
Summary
- Brighterdaysahead wins Irish Champion Hurdle with comfortable defeat of sub-par Lossiemouth
- Majborough bolts up to win the Dublin Chase for Mark Walsh and JP McManus
- Kaid D'Authie lands Ladbrokes Novice Chase as stablemate Final Demand disappoints in third
- Talk The Talk downs Ballyfad in thrilling Grade 1 Novice Hurdle after photo finish
A recap of the day
It's been a day of excitement and drama at Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival.
It was a good day for Willie Mullins and JP McManus, who teamed up with Mark Walsh to win the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase with Kaid d'Authie and the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase with Majborough.
- 'It was poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after front-running demolition job
- 'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop
- 'Cheekpieces made a big difference' - Kaid D'Authie joint-favourite for Brown Advisory after beating stablemate Final Demand
Mullins was unable to complete a hat-trick in the feature Irish Champion Hurdle as Lossiemouth was denied by her rival Brighterdaysahead, a result which has Gordon Elliott dreaming of Champion Hurdle success at Chelteham.
- Brighterdaysahead now joint-favourite for Champion Hurdle as she exacts revenge on Lossiemouth at Leopardstown
The card's other Grade 1, the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle, went the way of Talk The Talk for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin.
- Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?
The drama did not end there. In the last race, amateur Stephen O'Connor was hit with a 14-day ban for mistaking the winning line which led to Moonverrin and Finian Maguire landing the Grade 2.
Ground and weather update
As racing comes to an end on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, officials have posted an update on conditions ahead of day two tomorrow.
Paddy Griffin, IHRB clerk of the course, said: "We're moving into a completely fresh hurdle track, with 12 yards of fresh ground.
"The going will remain heavy, similarly to today, in terms of it being loose and sloppy, and that'll be a benefit to everyone.
"We're moving into a fresh section for the chase track, and the bends will move, so we'll have two completely fresh tracks. It's soft on the chase track."
Griffin added: "We've had a dry day today, and that will continue overnight and into tomorrow."
Suspension incoming
Amateur rider Stephen Connor has been hit with a 14-day suspension after mistaking the winning post in the concluding Grade 2 bumper.
His mount, Royal Hillsborough, came to win the race, but the jockey eased him down, which allowed Moonverrin and Finian Maguire to pounce on the opportunity.
'Ask me tomorrow, I'll have to watch it 20 times' - reaction to the dramatic finish in the bumper
Winning trainer Martin Hassett was not exactly sure how the final few yards of the bumper unfolded when speaking to Racing TV.
He said: "I don't know what happened. Ask me tomorrow, I'll have to watch it 20 times. I know we won, but when we got up to the line I thought we got third, we got second, but then we were up."
It was a second successive win for Moonverrin, who scored at Cork last month.
Hassett added: "It's extra special because I gave 36 years to Coolmore. I left the job a couple of weeks ago to concentrate on the training. We have 24 horses in, but the boss is still giving me money even though I'm not working for him. Thanks to him for sponsoring the race."
Watch: Moonverrin takes advantage of rival being eased down in bumper
Drama in the last!
Royal Hillsborough looked to be winning the concluding bumper, but Moonverrin came through late to win the race.
It appeared as though amateur Stephen Connor, who was riding Royal Hillsborough, mistook the winning line and eased down, only for Finian Maguire to take advantage and win the race.
That will surely be one for the stewards.
'The Mares’ Hurdle looks a far better option at the festival'
By Harry Wilson
Brighterdaysahead travelled sweetly throughout and found plenty when asked to see off Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle, readily reversing the form from their clash in the December Hurdle.
This was a fine effort on the clock too. She recorded an overall time 13.8 seconds quicker than the Grade 1 2m novice hurdle won by Talk The Talk earlier on the card, running 0.9 seconds per furlong faster than that winner.
These were conditions that Brighterdaysahead relishes. This was her seventh win from eight starts on ground described as soft or worse and came at the scene of career-best Racing Post Rating.
Her only defeat on this sort of ground came when second to Golden Ace in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2024 and that is a worry, as is her disappointing effort in last season’s Champion Hurdle.
Brighterdayshead is yet to record an RPR higher than 148 at Cheltenham, which leaves her with plenty to find with the principals, and she may just not like the track. I certainly wouldn’t be getting involved at 2-1 for the Champion Hurdle.
Lossiemouth, who had the benefit of race-fitness when beating Brighterdaysahead in the December Hurdle last time, was readily outpointed by the winner here. There didn’t seem to be any excuses and she was purely beaten by a better horse on the day.
We know she’s good at Cheltenham – she’s unbeaten in four starts with a best RPR of 156 – and I would expect her to finish ahead of Brighterdaysahead should they both line up in the Champion Hurdle.
However, she’s run out a comfortable winner of all five starts she’s had over two and a half miles and the Mares’ Hurdle looks a far better option at the festival.
Bowensonfire does it again!
Bowensonfire followed up his course-and-distance winner to land the Listed handicap hurdle.
Irish Champion Hurdle reaction
Sean Graham, racing manager to Tony Bloom, on Poniros: "He ran a cracker. We're very, very happy. Danny said he was flat out going down the back but he jumped well. He maybe overjumped the first couple. He was passing tired horses in the straight.
"That's his third run over hurdles so he doesn't qualify for any of the handicaps at Cheltenham. I don't know whether that run justifies a go at the Champion Hurdle; probably not.
"We might think of the Aintree Hurdle. He's rated 91 on the Flat and it was always the case he was going to run on the Flat this season, especially being a second-season juvenile, which is tough, so we were never going to be hard on him this season. Anzadam did pass him and we got up to beat him, so we're over the moon with him."
Brighterdaysahead joint-favourite with The New Lion for Champion Hurdle
Brighterdaysahead is the 5-2 (from 9-2) joint-favourite with Coral, alongside The New Lion, for the Champion Hurdle following her victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle this afternoon.
David Stevens said: "With Gordon Elliott wasting no time in confirming Brighterdaysahead will be Champion Hurdle-bound next month, his mare has joined The New Lion at the head of the betting for the festival contest.
"The beaten Lossiemouth is now 5-4 favourite for the Mares' Hurdle."
All roads lead to Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham for Brighterdaysahead
Gordon Elliott has confirmed Brighterdaysahead will go for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham after landing the Irish equivalent.
Speaking to Racing TV, Elliott said: "I knew she'd improve, but whether we were good enough to win or not, I wasn't sure. I knew I couldn't have had her in better form coming here today.
"She did everything right and Jack said he was delighted with her."
Brighterdaysahead will again go for the Champion Hurdle, having finished fourth in the race last year.
Elliott said: "I'll be anxious and nervous, but I'll be looking forward to it. We're getting a good bunch of horses together now."
Rich Ricci reacts to Lossiemouth's Irish Champion Hurdle second
Rich Ricci said: "Something looked wrong today, and it was very strange from the second hurdle. Paul said she was beaten a long way from home so we'll have her scoped and see if anything is up. It looked very strange. We'll figure it out and see what's next"
Asked if Lossiemouth's defeat means it'll be the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, he said: "I have no clue [what we'll do]."
Where does this leave the Champion Hurdle picture at Cheltenham?
Brighterdaysahead has now been cut to 2-1 (from 6s) with Paddy Power for the Champion Hurdle and 5-4 (from 7-2) for the Mares' Hurdle.
It will be interesting to see what connections do now.
What does this defeat do for Lossiemouth? Will she go for the Champion Hurdle, or will she head for the Mares' Hurdle?
If you trained either horse, what would you do? Let us know via email liveblog@racingpost.com
Brighterdaysahead downs Lossiemouth in Irish Champion Hurdle
Brighterdaysahead has reversed the form with Lossiemouth to land the Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle.
Second-last hurdle will be omitted
The second-last hurdle in the Irish Champion Hurdle will be omitted due to low sun.
Last-minute instructions from Willie Mullins to Paul Townend
It's time for the Irish Champion Hurdle
'You want to be riding at these big festivals and in the big races'
Sean Bowen had never had a ride at Leopardstown before today, but he is up and running on his second appearance of the day thanks to Backmersackme's victory.
He said: "I've had a few successful trips to Ireland, but you want to be riding at these big festivals and in the big races, and it's great I could come over here for a great book of rides and to get one on the board."
It's time for the feature!
It's Lossiemouth vs Brighterdaysahead in a repeat of their December Hurdle clash, but Anzadam, El Fabiolo and Poniros should not be ruled out.
Who have you got?