As it happened: Fact To File dazzles in Irish Gold Cup as delayed Dublin Racing Festival ends in glorious fashion for Mullins, Walsh and McManus

DRF over and out

Broadway Ted: landed the final race at the DRF
Broadway Ted: landed the final race at the DRF

Our DRF blog is coming to a close but don't miss plenty of goodies on our website and app tonight.

As well as appearing on In The Know at 6, Ante-Post Pricewise's thoughts and tip for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase will be available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

We will have full reaction to today's action at the Dublin Racing Festival, with big-race reports, Keith Donoghue on what went wrong for Inothewayurthinkin and Rich Ricci with his thoughts on the festival dilemma with Lossiemouth.

James Stevens will be at the helm for our next blog on Saturday morning, covering all the build-up on William Hill Hurdle day at Newbury, where two of Britain's big Gold Cup hopes are set to be in action. Until then!

'I’m surprised you can still get 20-1 about him'

Grey Dawning and Harry Skelton win the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham
Grey Dawning: value in the Gold Cup market?

Who better to ask for their ante-post thoughts on the Gold Cup than the Ante-Postman himself Robbie Wilders?

We have a free story going live soon on our tipsters' views on the best bet in the Gold Cup market.

Robbie has opted for Grey Dawning, who does look overpriced at 20-1 and did not have a hard race on Trials day.

Robbie wrote: "I’ve pinned my colours to Grey Dawning for the Gold Cup for some time and I’m surprised you can still get 20-1 about him after what we saw at Leopardstown. 

"He’s been trained with only one day in mind since his easy victory in the Betfair Chase and his Cotswold effort, although disappointing at the time, wasn’t as bad as it seemed. He was poorly positioned in a desperately slowly run race and wasn’t given a hard time after an error at the second-last put him on the back foot. 

"He’s trained by a master, is a proper 170 horse when he’s right and is already a festival winner."

Fury found to be lame

Affordale Fury (Sam Ewing) winning the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown
Affordale Fury: failed to fire in the Irish Gold Cup

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's veterinary officer examined Affordale Fury, trained by Noel Meade, at the request of the stewards and reported him to be lame behind following his pulled-up effort in the Irish Gold Cup.

In The Know is back!

The Dublin Racing Festival might be over but you do not have to wait long to hear the thoughts of our tipsters on the ante-post implications of the two days.

At 6pm, Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway join Ross Brierley on our BoyleSports-sponsored In The Know show.

They kick off a new series of ante-post Cheltenham Festival preview shows by analysing the Champion Hurdle, Arkle and Stayers' Hurdle.

You will be able to watch the show through our app, website or via our YouTube channel.

Result stands

Broadway Ted keeps the finale after a stewards' inquiry.

Pictures of the day

Fact To File bounced back from a poor King George effort with a brilliant success at Leopardstown
Fact To File has his ears pricked after crossing the winning line in the Irish Gold Cup

Our award-winning photographer Patrick McCann has been capturing the action at Leopardstown this afternoon.

Doctor Steinberg: set the tone for Willie Mullins by landing the Grade 1 novice hurdle
Doctor Steinberg: set the tone for Willie Mullins by landing the Grade 1 novice hurdle
Narciso Has: completed a quickfire Grade 1 double for Doctor Dino at Leopardstown on Monday
Narciso Has clears the last on the way to victory in the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle
A muddied Paul Townend after the second race on the card
Paul Townend is caked in mud after riding Selma De Vary in the juvenile hurdle
The Romeo Coolio camp celebrate Irish Arkle success
The Romeo Coolio camp celebrate Irish Arkle success
Paul Townend congratulates Mark Walsh after winning the Irish Gold Cup on Fact To File
Paul Townend congratulates Mark Walsh after winning the Irish Gold Cup on Fact To File
Mark Walsh with the Irish Gold Cup
Mark Walsh lifts the Irish Gold Cup trophy
Jacob's Ladder (Jack Kennedy) winning the 2m1f listed handicap chase. Dublin Racing Festival. Leopardstown. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 02.02.2026
Jacob's Ladder jumps the last and wins the 2m1f Listed handicap chase under Jack Kennedy

Stewards' inquiry for finale

Treble for Elliott

Racegoers and bookmakers enjoy the action at Leopardstown
Broadway Ted won the final race of the Dublin Racing Festival

Gordon Elliott seals a hat-trick on the day courtesy of Broadway Ted in the concluding Grade 2 bumper.

Elliott trained the first three home, with the hot favourite Charismatic Kid back in third and Withnolimit just denied in second.

Broadway Ted won at Ayr last month and is now 2-2 in bumpers after this short-head win under Barry O'Neill at odds of 18-1.

Elliott and Mullins both trained five winners across the two-day meeting, although remarkably all five of Mullins' victories came in Grade 1s.

'I think it's a straight choice between the novice races'

Romeo Coolio: has three entries at the Cheltenham Festival
Romeo Coolio: has three entries at the Cheltenham Festival

Gordon Elliott has added some further meat on the bones regarding Romeo Coolio's festival target.

Speaking after Jacob's Ladder's win, Elliott said on Racing TV: "It was a nervous race to watch – there was no hiding place and he had to show a lot of guts.

"I have no worries about that race leaving a mark on him. I'm going to talk to a few experts about his Cheltenham options. It could well come down to the ground – if it was on the softer side we'd maybe go for the Arkle, and if not, you have the other race [Brown Advisory].

"I think it's a straight choice between the novice races. It's not really something I do run a novice out of their grade. We'll have a chat with everyone and see."

'If he runs like he works, he'll win'

Kalypso'chance:
Harry Swan: sports the Gigginstown House Stud silks on Charismatic Kid

Gordon Elliott has given a notable shout towards his new recruit Charismatic Kid in the concluding bumper (4.40).

Interviewed on Racing TV yesterday, Elliott kept it short or sweet on his thoughts on the bumper candidate at the end of the below clip. Pretty emphatic!

Charismatic Kid16:40 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr H C Swan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

British hope in Gold Cup

Jango Baie: impressive winner at Ascot on Saturday
Jango Baie: new Gold Cup favourite (in markets without Fact To File)

If you're dealing in the ante-post markets without Fact To File, Britain has the top two in the Gold Cup betting. That's not been said for a while.

Jango Baie, who is entered in the Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday, tops the market without the Irish Gold Cup winner at 5-1.

The Jukebox Man is a 6-1 shot, with Irish Gold Cup runner-up Gaelic Warrior priced at 7-1. Haiti Couleurs, another weekend entry, is a general 10-1 chance.

It is such an open race this season – even if Fact To File lines up. Who is your idea of the Gold Cup winner after the Dublin Racing Festival?

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 13)
bet365: 5 Jango Baie, 6 Gaelic Warrior, The Jukebox Man, 10 Galopin Des Champs, Haiti Couleurs, 14 Inothewayurthinkin, Spillane's Tower, 16 Grey Dawning, 25 bar.

'He'll come back a lot stronger in Gold Cup'

Galopin Des Champs put in a superb round of jumping
Galopin Des Champs: finished third in the Irish Gold Cup

Willie Mullins believes there is "still plenty left in the tank" with Galopin Des Champs despite the star chaser failing to land an Irish Gold Cup four-timer.

Galopin Des Champs failed to quicken in the straight but did keep on for third and Mullins think he will be sharper in the Gold Cup next time.

He is out to 10-1 with several firms for the Cheltenham Festival highlight.

Mullins said: "I thought Galopin was doing plenty up front and I think the Christmas race took a bit out of him. That will put him right for Cheltenham and he'll come back a lot stronger after that race. What he did in these two runs shows me he still has plenty left in the tank."

Mullins left options open for runner-up Gaelic Warrior, who is entered in the Ryanair and Gold Cup next month, with the trainer encouraged by how he finished the 3m contest having raced keenly.

He said on Racing TV: "Gaelic Warrior was just doing too much throughout the race. Whether that means he goes back to the Ryanair, but he definitely stays three and a quarter miles if we want to go with the Gold Cup. I was very happy with how he finished the race."

Spotlight nap landed

Gordon Elliott gees up the crowd after Teahupoo's third Hatton's Grace win
Gordon Elliott: trainer of Jacob's Ladder

Alan Sweetman's Spotlight nap Jacob's Ladder wins the 2m1f Listed handicap chase for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott. He returned a 2-1 favourite.

'We had him in the Gold Cup but took him out!'

Ireland editor Richard Forristal talks to Willie Mullins after Fact To File's Irish Gold Cup win
Ireland editor Richard Forristal talks to Willie Mullins after Fact To File's Irish Gold Cup win

Willie Mullins will be discussing the prospect of a Gold Cup supplementary entry with JP McManus for Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File.

Fact To File was initially entered in the Gold Cup but was taken out before the entries deadline last month.

Mullins said on Racing TV: "Mark [Walsh] was adamant he wanted to be up there with him and they got in a great rhythm. I wonder how firm the ground was at Kempton as the time was off the charts and at least he didn't leave today's race behind there.

"We put a line through his King George run and came here hoping for the best. 

"I think it was one of the best chases run in England or Ireland this season, and the class of horses in it was fantastic. It turned out to be as good as it looked."

"We had him in the Gold Cup but Dave [Casey] took him out! He could always go in as a supplementary entry, but we’ll see what happens. It's a conversation to be had with JP and Frank [Berry] later on."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 13)
Coral (non-runner no bet market): 5-2 Fact To File, 4 Jango Baie, 6 The Jukebox Man, 7 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Haiti Couleurs, Galopin Des Champs, 12 Spillane’s Tower, 16 Inothewayurthinkin, 25 bar.

Fact To File reaction

Mark Walsh: will ride Jonbon for the first time on Saturday
Mark Walsh: could he win another Gold Cup next month?

You can't wipe the smile off Mark Walsh's face after Fact To File's Irish Gold Cup win.

The only surprise is he wasn't entered in the Gold Cup itself last month!

Walsh, who won the Gold Cup on Inothewayurthinkin last season, said on Racing TV: "He jumped and travelled everywhere. They went a good gallop and he showed he has no issues with stamina.

"I gave him a little squeeze two out and I knew at that point he would take some catching."

Asked about a potential Gold Cup bid, Walsh said: "He's a good horse in his own right. He's only in the Ryanair at the moment but we'll take today and see what happens."

The spotlight nap

Gordon Elliott: trainer of Three Card Brag
Gordon Elliott: has the favourite Jacob's Ladder in the upcoming handicap chase

Our Spotlight team have gone for a nap selection in this upcoming 2m1f Listed handicap chase (4.05).

Alan Sweetman's fancy is the Gordon Elliott-trained Jacob's Ladder, who has his first start in handicap company over fences in this contest.

Alan wrote: "A Grade 3 novice hurdle winner last term, Jacob's Ladder was off the mark over fences at the third attempt when taking a Fairyhouse beginners' in first-time cheekpieces.

"He is back down in trip now following a solid run when splitting two Willie Mullins-trained runners in a Graded event at Punchestown."

Silk
Jacob's Ladder16:05 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Fine effort in defeat

Gaelic Warrior: a comfortable winner at Sandown under Paul Townend
Gaelic Warrior: finished second in the Irish Gold Cup

Gaelic Warrior ran a cracking race in second behind his stablemate Fact To File.

Patrick Mullins' mount was keen throughout and I expected his stamina to give way in the home straight.

While he was no match for the winner, beaten five lengths, Gaelic Warrior was eight and a half lengths clear of Galopin Des Champs in third and it was another fine effort on the back of his close third in the King George VI Chase.

It will be interesting to see whether connections opt for the Ryanair or Gold Cup route with him. If Fact To File goes for the festival showpiece, Gaelic Warrior would take plenty of beating in the Ryanair and is a 3-1 shot.

Back to the winner's enclosure

Supplemented for Gold Cup?

Fact To File: stunning Ryanair winner
Fact To File: an Irish Gold Cup winner

It was a really classy performance from Fact To File, who travelled strongly and had plenty in reserve to finish off well after the last.

He does not hold an entry in the Gold Cup but it surely has to be considered. JP McManus supplemented last year's winner Inothewayurthinkin after all.


Coral make him a 5-2 chance for the Gold Cup in their non-runner money-back market and 4-5 favourite (from 5-4) for the Ryanair Chase, a race he won last year.

On the McManus front, it was good to see Inothewayurthinkin appear unscathed after his fall in the home straight. Quite where his career goes from here is another question though. He is out to 16-1 for the Gold Cup.

3.30 Leopardstown: full result

1 Fact To File 9-2
2 Gaelic Warrior 4-1
3 Galopin Des Champs 15-8f

