DRF over and out

Broadway Ted: landed the final race at the DRF Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Our DRF blog is coming to a close but don't miss plenty of goodies on our website and app tonight.

As well as appearing on In The Know at 6, Ante-Post Pricewise's thoughts and tip for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase will be available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

We will have full reaction to today's action at the Dublin Racing Festival, with big-race reports, Keith Donoghue on what went wrong for Inothewayurthinkin and Rich Ricci with his thoughts on the festival dilemma with Lossiemouth.

James Stevens will be at the helm for our next blog on Saturday morning, covering all the build-up on William Hill Hurdle day at Newbury, where two of Britain's big Gold Cup hopes are set to be in action. Until then!