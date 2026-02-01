Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Talk The Talk produced a sparkling turn of foot on testing ground to pull off what had looked an unlikely success in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle.

Settled well off the pace by JJ Slevin, Talk The Talk had a mountain to climb as Ballyfad and King Rasko Grey struck for home but he hit the ground running after jumping the last and edged ahead with millimetres to spare.

"I'd say he's just a very good horse," said Slevin, riding his first Grade 1 winner in the silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. "Looking at the way the race was run, we actually ended up going quite steady, and I was at the back of all that. I had to quicken and come and get them, so it was a good performance."

Talk The Talk fell at the last when holding every chance in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December but the Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old put in a solid round of hurdling on this occasion before quickening in impressive fashion to get up on the line.

Slevin added: "He was unlucky here the last day and I've never had an issue with his jumping. The most impressive part was that I was three lengths down jumping the last and to get up and win shows you how good he is. Even at the line I still thought I was beat."

It took a photo-finish to separate the winner and Ballyfad, who attempted to make all under Jack Kennedy and showed a willing attitude to wrestle back the lead having been headed by King Rasko Grey, only to lose out to Talk The Talk in the final stride.

"He ran a great race," said Ballyfad's trainer Gordon Elliott. "There were no excuses. He did everything right and just got caught on the line. I loved the way he battled to beat King Rasko Grey and just got nutted by Talk The Talk. I was a little bit worried about the ground for him and think on a bit better ground he could be even better. He and [stablemate] El Cairos will go to the Supreme now."

The winner was cut to 5-1 (from 8) with Coral for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival, with only 2-1 favourite Old Park Star shorter in the betting. El Cairos is also a 5-1 chance, with Ballyfad 10-1 with the same firm.

Analysis: Ireland's best hope for the Supreme

By Harry Wilson, tipster

I thought Talk The Talk was Ireland’s best hope for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before the Dublin Racing Festival and he confirmed just that when landing his first Grade 1.

Talk The Talk did remarkably well to win this. He was given plenty to do by JJ Slevin in a race that would have better suited a more prominent ride but he stayed on takingly to get up in the final stride to best a couple of rivals who were defending unbeaten records over hurdles.

You could argue this should’ve been his second at the top level too, as he looked like he was going to win the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December when hitting the front at the last before taking an unlucky tumble after landing steeply.

Talk The Talk is progressive and, given he could well be even better on a sounder surface, he should provide the sternest challenge to Old Park Star at the Cheltenham Festival.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 10)

Sky Bet: 15-8 Old Park Star, 9-2 Talk The Talk, 5 El Cairos, 8 Ballyfad, Mydaddypaddy, Mighty Park, 12 Idaho Sun, Proactif, 16 bar.

