One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

The Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown features some of the biggest names in the game – including a host of superstar horses, trainers and jockeys. Here's a taste of what's to come on a sensational weekend . . .

Trainer

Willie Mullins has become the dominant force at the Dublin Racing Festival and the trainer has assembled another strong team this weekend.

Mullins, who is operating at a 45 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, has the favourite in all bar one of the Grade 1 contests across the two days, with three of those coming on Saturday.

They include Predators Gold in the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (1.20) , Storm Heart in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50) and the brilliant Galopin Des Champs , who bids for back-to-back wins in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.35) .

All the Grade 1s on Sunday are Mullins-dominated, with the likes of Gaelic Warrior , Fact To File , Grangeclare West , Ballyburn , El Fabiolo and State Man all on show. That is not even including Impaire Et Passe , who takes on State Man in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45) , or the rest of the runners he is set to have.

Jockey

If Willie Mullins is to dominate the Dublin Racing Festival then his number-one jockey Paul Townend is expected to do the same. He is operating at a staggering 70 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, with 14 winners from his last 20 rides.

He has an enviable book of rides across the two days and his mounts on Saturday include Predators Gold (1.20 ), Storm Heart (1.50 ), Facile Vega (2.25 ) and the big one, Galopin Des Champs , in the Irish Gold Cup (3.35 ).

His Sunday rides are expected to include Gaelic Warrior , who has switched to the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) , exciting novice hurdler Ballyburn (1.40 ), Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10) and State Man , who bids for successive wins in the Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45) .

It is a haul that makes bookmakers wince, and anything other than more than a handful of winners from Townend could be a major disappointment.

Paul Townend: top jockey has a superb book of rides at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend Credit: Patrick McCann

Paul Townend's Saturday rides: Spotlight views

PREDATOR'S GOLD

1.20 Leopardstown: Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m6½f

Made it 2-2 on return; no match for Caldwell Potter latest but may appreciate further here

Predators Gold 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

STORM HEART

1.50 Leopardstown: McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

Looked potentially top-class when bolting up at Punchestown, heads a strong Mullins squad

Storm Heart 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

FACILE VEGA

2.25 Leopardstown: Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m1f

Second to Marine Nationale in 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, flopped behind Find A Fifty on latest start

Facile Vega 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

3.35 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m½f

Gold Cup hero was brilliant at Christmas, likely to avenge defeats inflicted by Fastorslow

Galopin Des Champs 15:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Horse

Among all the stars on show, all eyes will be drawn to Galopin Des Champs as he bids for successive wins in Saturday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.35) .

An easy eight-length winner of the race last year, he then went on to secure crowning glory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but questions were starting to be asked if he was the same horse following two shock defeats.

However, he dispelled those doubts with a breathtaking success in the Savills Chase at this track at Christmas, slamming the high-class Gerri Colombe by a staggering 23 lengths.

That saw him cement his place at the top of the Cheltenham Gold Cup betting again, but he faces a fascinating clash in the Irish equivalent against Fastorslow, his conqueror in the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase.

Marine Nationale: was a brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Race

The only Grade 1 of the meeting where Willie Mullins does not have the red-hot favourite is Saturday's Goffs Irish Arkle (2.25) , in which Marine Nationale bids to enhance his Cheltenham Festival claims.

A brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last year, he has been seen only once since when making a fine chasing debut over this course and distance in December.

Barry Connell's star had been expected to face a fascinating clash against Gaelic Warrior, but he was not declared on Thursday and takes on Facile Vega again.

Marine Nationale had Facile Vega three and a quarter lengths behind him in the Supreme and will be highly fancied to confirm that form over fences.

