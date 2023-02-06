Leopardstown trip with Top Ville Ben 'definitely worth it' - Kirby

Phil Kirby has hailed his trip to Leopardstown with Top Ville Ben as "definitely worth it" after the only British-trained handicap runner at the Dublin Racing Festival finished third on Sunday.

Top Ville Ben was one of just three British runners at the two-day meeting but rewarded his connections' enterprise to collect €13,500 (£12,000) in prize-money with a gallant display at 28-1 in the Grade A Bulmers Leopardstown Handicap Chase, which was won by the Gordon Elliott-trained The Goffer.

"It was really good, we were really well looked after and the owners had a great time," said Kirby. "It was definitely worth it and he's run well.

"We went there because we were short of races and it certainly paid off. Prize-money takes a bit of winning over there, so it was good and we weren't a million miles off actually clicking."

Kirby has travelled to Ireland with his stable stars in the past but understands why others might have been put off travelling over to take on the might of the Irish.

"I'm not sure whether all the paperwork for the new EU rules has made it a bit expensive to go there on a whim - you have to think you've got some sort of chance otherwise it's pointless now.

"We've had a great time, obviously I'd have liked to have won, the owners have loved it and I'd definitely go back."

Top Ville Ben, owned by the Harbour Rose Partnership, ran in the Grand National last season and Kirby is eyeing a return to Aintree over the National fences, but this time over a shorter trip.

"It's just a shame the ground wasn't a bit on the slow side [at Leopardstown] as the trip [2m5f] was probably a bit on the short side on that ground.

"We might be tempted to aim towards the Topham now he's shown he can cope with the drop in trip, which Tommy [Dowson, jockey] has always thought he wanted. He settles now and is a nice ride and he's been round the National fences before, so that's our new aim."

The two other British runners at Leopardstown competed in Grade 1s with Sceau Royal third in the Dublin Chase on Sunday - for which he also took home €13,500 - and Weveallbeencaught last of the eight runners in Saturday's 2m6f novice hurdle.

Nigel Twiston-Davies was at a loss to explain the performance of second favourite Weveallbeencaught, who is entered for the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham next month.

"It was a very disappointing run and there are no reasons for it," the trainer said. "We'll see if anything does come up - he picked up a very minor cut but it was nothing. I don't know what we'll do now, although he'll probably still go to Cheltenham."

