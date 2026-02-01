'He worked great during the week. I'm delighted with him' - Gordon Elliott full of confidence for the Irish Arkle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gordon Elliott has had to wait an extra couple of days, but the trainer hopes to come away from Leopardstown on Monday knowing Romeo Coolio is an Arkle horse.

He has already expressed his belief that the unbeaten chaser is, with the ambition of taking the Goffs-backed Irish Arkle en route to the Singer Capital Markets-sponsored equivalent next month.

Bookmakers and punters think the same, not only making Romeo Coolio odds-on favourite to dispatch two rivals in this race, but he is also second favourite for the Cheltenham Festival contest behind Lulamba. Yet others are keeping an open mind.

On the insistence of owners KTDA Racing, Romeo Coolio was entered for the 2m4½f Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in case it proved a more suitable distance. That potential preference for further than two miles also prompted Pricewise to put up Romeo Coolio for the Ryanair Chase.

Which road the horse will travel may be decided by this race.

Elliott said: “He's in great form and we decided to go for the shorter race at Leopardstown. Just with the way the ground has gone and all the rain we've had, the sensible thing to do is go for the shorter race, and we'll hopefully find out whether he's an Arkle horse or not.

“He worked great during the week. I'm delighted with him and I'm looking forward to heading back to Leopardstown.”

There is no Kopek Des Bordes, who heads straight to Cheltenham after Willie Mullins decided he was not ready to run, so Kargese is trusted to try to give the trainer his 12th win in the race. Downmexicoway , for Henry de Bromhead, is the outsider of the group.

Successful in the County Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival, Kargese won her beginners' chase at the track over Christmas by 14 lengths in a good time. She attempts to give Mullins his sixth straight win in the race following on from Energumene (2021), Blue Lord (2022), El Fabiolo (2023), Il Etait Temps (2024) and Majborough (2025).

Mullins said: "It’s a tough task against Romeo Coolio. On her hurdles form she’d have every chance if she can negotiate her way around the fences at Leopardstown well."

Is Romeo Coolio an Arkle horse? What three experts say

Davy Russell, three-time champion jockey: "The Arkle is the right race for him this year. If Lulamba beats him, it's definitely not the end of the world. He's going to mature over time and, when he strengthens up, make a real name for himself over staying trips."

Keith Donoghue, multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning rider: "It will be an interesting clash with Kargese, but he should have enough class to come through it, and you'd have to give him every chance in the Arkle at Cheltenham as well."

Johnny Dineen, pro punter and Upping The Ante pundit: "I've thought all season that he's a cracking each-way bet in the Arkle and I stand by that. It wouldn't surprise me in the least if Romeo Coolio won both Arkles. It's the right race for him. I wouldn't be stepping him up in trip yet."

