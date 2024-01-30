Gaelic Warrior set to clash with Marine Nationale at Leopardstown with Willie Mullins keen to try shorter trip

The two most exciting novice chasers in training are set for a showdown at the Dublin Racing Festival after Willie Mullins said he intends to let Gaelic Warrior clash with Marine Nationale in the Goffs Irish Arkle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Marine Nationale is odds-on for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, while Gaelic Warrior is as short as 8-11 with some firms for the Turners Novices' Chase and it was assumed they would be running over different distances this season.

But Mullins is keen to have a crack at Barry Connell's unbeaten superstar and said on Tuesday that the intention is for Gaelic Warrior to run in the Grade 1 Irish Arkle over two miles and a furlong rather than the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over two miles five furlongs a day later.