Gaelic Warrior set to clash with Marine Nationale at Leopardstown with Willie Mullins keen to try shorter trip
The two most exciting novice chasers in training are set for a showdown at the Dublin Racing Festival after Willie Mullins said he intends to let Gaelic Warrior clash with Marine Nationale in the Goffs Irish Arkle at Leopardstown on Saturday.
Marine Nationale is odds-on for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, while Gaelic Warrior is as short as 8-11 with some firms for the Turners Novices' Chase and it was assumed they would be running over different distances this season.
But Mullins is keen to have a crack at Barry Connell's unbeaten superstar and said on Tuesday that the intention is for Gaelic Warrior to run in the Grade 1 Irish Arkle over two miles and a furlong rather than the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over two miles five furlongs a day later.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 30 January 2024inDublin Racing Festival
Last updated 18:30, 30 January 2024
- 'He doesn't fluff his lines' - reliable State Man set for second Impaire Et Passe showdown in Irish Champion Hurdle
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Which star names remain in contention to run at the Dublin Racing Festival?
- Big British contingent expected to descend on the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend
- Adrian Keatley to send mare to Dublin Racing Festival - and calls on other British-based trainers to follow suit
- 'He doesn't fluff his lines' - reliable State Man set for second Impaire Et Passe showdown in Irish Champion Hurdle
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Which star names remain in contention to run at the Dublin Racing Festival?
- Big British contingent expected to descend on the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend
- Adrian Keatley to send mare to Dublin Racing Festival - and calls on other British-based trainers to follow suit