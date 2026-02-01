'Cheekpieces made a big difference' - Kaid D'Authie joint-favourite for Brown Advisory after beating stablemate Final Demand

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kaid D'Authie is vying for favouritism for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March after taking the notable scalp of stablemate Final Demand in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

While Final Demand's jumping slowly unravelled, Kaid D'Authie was big and bold at his fences and advertised his claims for next month's festival in striking fashion under Mark Walsh.

Bookmakers were suitably impressed, with William Hill making the winner 3-1 joint-favourite for the Brown Advisory with Final Demand, who had been odds-on with one bookmaker for the Cheltenham Grade 1 before Sunday's defeat.

"He's always shown me plenty at home," said winning trainer Willie Mullins. "I think putting cheekpieces on today has made a huge difference and it's bringing out the sort of ability he shows at home. He's always been disappointing to me on the racetrack but I think the cheekpieces made a big difference. I'd imagine he'll run in the Brown Advisory."

Final Demand made a series of errors, most notably when surrendering the lead with a slow jump at the fifth-last, and Kaid D'Authie pressed home his advantage from that point.

At the line he had four and a quarter lengths to spare over runner-up Western Fold, with Final Demand fading into third. Only three finished, with Jimmy Du Seuil and Patrick Mullins appearing unscathed after a final-fence fall.

Mark Walsh discusses Kaid D'Authie's victory with owner JP McManus Credit: Patrick McCann

"We were coming here in hope and it's always nice when you have a surprise," said winning owner JP McManus. "I thought Final Demand would be a tough nut to crack but he handled conditions well and jumped great. We were a bit bothered about whether he'd jump out of that ground but it didn't seem to bother him."

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (March 11, Cheltenham)

William Hill: 3 Final Demand, Kaid D’Authie, 6 Romeo Coolio, The Big Westerner, 7 Western Fold, 8 Wendigo, 12 Kitzbuhel, 14 Sixmilebridge, Koktail Divin, 20 bar

Bowen on the board

Britain's champion jockey was on the scoresheet at the Dublin Racing Festival as Sean Bowen won on Backmersackme in the €150,000 O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

Having dashed back from Dublin on Saturday morning to ride a winner at Sandown after day one of the DRF was postponed, Bowen returned to Ireland to ride his first winner on his first visit to Leopardstown as he guided the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old to a length success.

"I was flat out for the majority of the race but he's outstayed them in the end," said Bowen. "I rode him at Cheltenham in October but his jumping has sharpened up plenty and he's trained by a very good trainer who knows how to get them ready."

Bowen is making a habit of winning in Ireland having landed last season's Irish Grand National on Haiti Couleurs and said it was important to be involved at the big meetings on both sides of the Irish Sea.

"It's my first time here but I've had a few successful trips to Ireland and you want to be riding at these big festivals," he added. "It's nice to come over for a great book of rides and great to get one on the board."

No joke as Bowensonfire foils gamble

Jack Kennedy and Bowensonfire denied Bowen a double on the card as they foiled the well-backed I Started A Joke in the 2m Listed handicap hurdle.

In a field of 19, the Charles Byrnes-trained I Started A Joke was 7-4 favourite under Bowen and things appeared to be going to plan as he moved stylishly into contention between the final two hurdles.

However, Kennedy slipped through on the inner on the Gordon Elliott-trained Bowensonfire and had just enough in reserve to get the better of I Started A Joke in a protracted battle up the straight.

Kennedy said: "I gave him no chance and didn't think he'd go on the ground, so it shows how much I know. I kept to the inside, which was a bit of a sacrifice on the ground, but it ended up working out well in the end. He's a bit of a rogue but when something comes to him he goes on again."

The County Hurdle is likely to be next for the winner.

Read more:

'It was poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after imperious display

Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?

Kaid D'Authie joint-favourite for Brown Advisory after beating Willie Mullins stablemate Final Demand

'It's an emotional day' - Denis Hogan pays tribute to his friend, the late Hugh Mulryan, after Cousin Kate secures poignant win

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.