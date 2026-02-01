2026 Irish Gold Cup: runners, odds and verdict for the Dublin Racing Festival's headline race

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Get the full lowdown on the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.30) at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Saturday with our runner-by-runner guide.

Spotlight comment: A revelation this season; runner-up in a Gowran Grade 2 before chasing home Envoi Allen in Down Royal Grade 1; took advantage of a drop in class when scoring at Thurles; came of age with a terrific effort under a positive ride in the Savills here at Christmas; his race-fitness was possibly a major factor and several of his victims may be closer to peak shape now.

Trainer Noel Meade

Jockey Donagh Meyler

Odds 9-1

Affordale Fury 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Noel Meade

Grade 1 novice hurdle winner came back from a long absence last season; won three races as a novice chaser, notably a Grade 1 win at Punchestown over 3m1f; a fine second to the 11lb-receiving Only By Night over 2m at Naas on return; clipped heels and unseated rider early on in the Savills; race may have come too soon when disappointing at Tramore four days later.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey JJ Slevin

Odds 50-1

Champ Kiely 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: W P Mullins

Four Grade 1 wins, including the 2024 Brown Advisory, and last season's Ryanair; narrowly denied by Gaelic Warrior in the John Durkan Memorial Chase; raced keenly and never looked like imposing his presence in the King George; three-time course winner, just lost second to Grangeclare West here 12 months ago; capable of matching that effort if on back on song.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Mark Walsh

Odds 8-1

Fact To File 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

Smart performer over shorter distances; ended last season with second to Spindleberry in 2m4f Grade 1 at Fairyhouse; made winning reappearance in five-runner Grade 2 event at Down Royal (2m3f, good to yielding) in November; outpointed by Iroko at Ascot last month; first time beyond 2m5f and tongue-tie tried; vulnerable.

Trainer Gordon Elliott

Jockey Sean Bowen

Odds 66-1

Firefox 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Won the Arkle at Cheltenham in 2024; kept at shorter distances until impressive in the Grade 1 Bowl at Aintree (3m1f, good to soft) last April; ended the campaign with a fine Sandown win and began again in style, edging out Fact To File in the John Durkan; third in a thrilling King George; will need to settle better to maximise his chance at this track.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Patrick Mullins

Odds 5-1

Gaelic Warrior 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Deprived of a third Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph by Inothewayurthinkin following a thoroughly satisfactory preparation in the shape of two course-and-distance wins, following the same pattern as the previous seasons, taking in the Savills and this race, which he won for the third time last year; got tired on his reappearance in the Savills this time; should be spot-on now.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Paul Townend

Odds 13-8f

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Second to Galopin Des Champs here 12 months ago and an excellent third behind Nick Rockett in the Grand National, rallying well after a bad mistake at the final fence; signed off with a creditable fifth when shouldering 12 stone in the bet365Gold Cup; never threatened in the John Durkan; better when fourth in the Savills; lively each-way chance.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Brian Hayes

Odds 20-1

Grangeclare West 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Won the 2023 Irish National and a brilliant winner of the 2024 Grand National; gave a terrific display to split his stablemates Nick Rockett and Grangeclare West at Aintree last season; tailed off in the John Durkan on reappearance; spirited display when keeping on for second in the Savills after being hampered at the last; adds substance to the stable's challenge.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Jack Kennedy

Odds 10-1

I Am Maximus 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: W P Mullins

Last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner; had failed to test Galopin Des Champs in two course-and-distance clashes before justifying his supplementary entry by denying the Mullins-trained star a Gold Cup hat-trick; found the trip inadequate in the John Durkan; stable's relatively poor form at the time offers a partial excuse for a lifeless run in the Savills; plenty to prove all the same.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell

Jockey Keith Donoghue

Odds 10-1

Inothewayurthinkin 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

A leading novice chaser last season when unbeaten in three completed starts; took advantage of Ballyburn's failure to beat Stellar Story in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham; fell at the fifth in a 3m1f Grade 1 event won by Champ Kiely at the Punchestown festival; never involved in the John Durkan on reappearance; soundly beaten in the Savills.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Sean O’Keeffe

Odds 33-1

Lecky Watson 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

Chase record is an off-putting 1-10; can perform respectably at a high level; second in Grade 1s as a novice, fourth behind Inothwayurthinkin in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup; laboured under a big weight burden in the Coral Gold Cup; finishes behind four of these rivals (and in front of four others) in the Savills.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead

Jockey Darragh O’Keeffe

Odds 25-1

Monty's Star 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Won Grade 2 novice chase at Punchestown (3m, soft) last season and four-length second to Lecky Watson in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham; made little impression in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on return; down the field in the Savills; blinkers replace cheekpieces and also fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time.

Trainer Gordon Elliott

Jockey Danny Gilligan

Odds 25-1

Stellar Story 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

5-5 over fences, the highlight being her Grade 1 win against Firefox and other geldings at Fairyhouse (2m4f, soft to heavy) in April; reappeared with a ready Listed win at Clonmel and followed up at Doncaster; first time over 3m since a point win in 2022; not a forlorn hope.

Trainer Willie Mullins

Jockey Danny Mullins

Odds 7-1

Spindleberry 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Tipster verdict

By Alan Sweetman

A chance for Galopin Des Champs to record an unprecedented fourth consecutive win in this event. He should be equal to the task with the benefit of the outing behind Affordale Fury in the Savills, which provides the bulk of the recent evidence. The John Durkan and the King George are the other main sources, and on that score Gaelic Warrior could be seen as second-best of the Mullins squad.

However, a back-on-song Fact To File could feature, and last year's second Grangeclare West could go well at a rewarding price. Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is the imponderable of the race after two low-key displays.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Read more . . .

All the big talking points as fields - and jockey bookings - for day two of the Dublin Racing Festival are revealed

Who are JP McManus's Grade 1 contenders at the DRF? They include an unbeaten novice who is 20-1

'Galopin Des Champs is the king, but maybe it's time for a queen' - unbeaten chaser out to dethrone Dublin Racing Festival royalty

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.