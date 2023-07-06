'The aim is for those two races to be a stepping stone to all the Guineas around Europe' - changes revealed to Dubai programme

Attracting European Classic contenders such as Mawj, who warmed up for her 1,000 Guineas success by winning at Meydan, is one of the aims behind changes announced to the Dubai International Carnival.

From next season the carnival, which was founded in 2004 and usually begins in January, will incorporate the existing local programme.

It will run from November 10 and feature racing on 15 Fridays, plus Super Saturday and Dubai World Cup night, with the turf season starting on a Festive Friday meeting on December 22.

Erwan Charpy, Dubai Racing Club [DRC] racing adviser, said: "Some of the races have been moved to cater for a better flow of horses between the different jurisdictions within the region and to help prepare for different big races.

"Following the success of Mawj, we've focused on two races for three-year-olds. The UAE Guineas that previously was on dirt will now be run on the turf on Super Saturday and there will be a turf race for the colts. The aim is for those two races is to be used as a stepping stone to go and run in all the Guineas around Europe on the turf."

The Maktoum Challenge has been moved from Super Saturday to the Fashion Friday meeting on January 26 so that it can be used as a prep race for the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

Charpy said: "What we're aiming for is to have Dubai being a hub for the Middle East, helping people to come and run with us but as well give them the opportunity to go and run in big races in the region."

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, DRC executive director, said: "We decided to reshape racing in Dubai. We believe that Dubai racing needs to have sustainability, which is very important to improve the development which is happening in the region."

