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'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
Oaks winner holds several eye-catching entries, but return to Ireland most likely
Joseph O’Brien has nominated the Irish Oaks as the most likely next race for Friday's impressive Epsom Classic winner Thundering On.
Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was motionless on the 5-1 shot as the pair came from last to first before stretching clear inside the final furlong to post one of the most convincing performances in the Betfred-sponsored Oaks in recent memory.
It was the Frankel filly’s first attempt at a mile and a half and O’Brien admitted to being unsure about whether she would stay the trip. With those doubts firmly dispelled, the trainer has his eyes on the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on July 18, for which Thundering On is a best-priced 4-5 favourite.
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Published on inDerby festival
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