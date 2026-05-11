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Derby festival
premium

Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?

Bloodstock expert Kitty Trice delves into the pedigrees of the Ballydoyle stars to determine the possible limits of their stamina

Constitution River wins the Dee Stakes on Ladies Day at Chester
Constitution River: Dee Stakes winner is out of a sister to Wonderful TonightCredit: Getty Images
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Constitution River’s sparkling display in the Dee Stakes at Chester last week gives Coolmore a high-class headache.

Last year’s clear-cut Futurity Stakes winner had not been seen since that Group 2 success in August but made a fine return to action with a seven-length victory on the Roodee and received pretty high praise by Ryan Moore, a man who famously keeps his cards close to his chest. 

Connections appear to be leaning towards the Prix du Jockey Club but a look at his pedigree can maybe indicate where his destiny ultimately lies. 

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Bloodstock journalist

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