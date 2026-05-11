Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?

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Constitution River’s sparkling display in the Dee Stakes at Chester last week gives Coolmore a high-class headache.

Last year’s clear-cut Futurity Stakes winner had not been seen since that Group 2 success in August but made a fine return to action with a seven-length victory on the Roodee and received pretty high praise by Ryan Moore, a man who famously keeps his cards close to his chest.

Connections appear to be leaning towards the Prix du Jockey Club but a look at his pedigree can maybe indicate where his destiny ultimately lies.