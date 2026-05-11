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Derby festival
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William Haggas takes aim at Dante but fears he may have already seen the Derby winner at Chester

Morshdi (Tom Marquand) wins the Feilden Stakes from Poseidon's Warrior
Morshdi and Tom Marquand wins the Feilden Stakes at NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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William Haggas is hoping to strengthen his hand for the Betfred Derby with last month's Feilden Stakes scorer Morshdi on target for Thursday's Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (4.05) at York.

Haggas was on the mark in Saturday's Derby Trial at Lingfield with Maltese Cross, who secured his spot in the Epsom Classic with a neck defeat of Bay Of Brilliance, and the Newmarket-based trainer is looking forward to putting Morshdi's credentials to the test. 

Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Morshdi had been due to run in last week's Dee Stakes at Chester but was withdrawn after horses slipped in the first race on the card. His trainer had been working back from the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on May 31, but after missing Chester that race is likely to come too soon after the Dante. 

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