Why Auguste Rodin can be rated an above-average Derby winner

King Of Steel (Kevin Stott, right) is caught late in the day by Auguste Rodin
Auguste Rodin (left): beat King Of Steel to land the DerbyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It may have been a wide-open Derby with doubts surrounding the leading fancies, but in pulling the best part of five lengths clear with surprise runner-up King Of Steel, Auguste Rodin can be rated an above-average Derby winner with a Racing Post Rating of 124+.

The 9-2 shot was the form pick going into the race, but this was nonetheless a huge turnaround from his disappointing run when a strong favourite for the 2,000 Guineas. Given his highly progressive two-year-old profile, it's unlikely we've seen the best of him yet.

Having beaten only one home when behind Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy last October,  King Of Steel rates a huge improver. An RPR of 122 puts him a little above the recent standard for a Derby runner-up, bettered only by another Roger Varian-trained contender in subsequent St Leger winner Kingston Hill (123 in 2014) in the past ten years.

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 16:10, 3 June 2023
icon
