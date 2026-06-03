Who will win the 2026 Derby and Oaks at Epsom based on previous trends?

All eyes are on Epsom this weekend for the running of two Classics in the Derby and Oaks . We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winners.

The immovable force

It’s almost a given these days that the Coolmore operation has the favourite. Aidan O’Brien has won more Derbys than anyone and he appears to be sitting pretty with market leader Benvenuto Cellini .

Suffering two defeats in five starts is not overly worrying these days. Last year’s winner Lambourn had the same strike-rate, and five of the previous eight winners had inferior ones.

Benvenuto Cellini: Cheshire Vase winner Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

And don’t be concerned that only two Chester Vase winners have followed up in the Derby since Shergar in 1981. Ruler Of The World and Lambourn were both trained by O’Brien, whose Wings Of Eagles was second in that Group 3 en route to Derby glory. Team Ballydoyle hold Chester in the highest regard as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Last week’s French Derby hero Constitution River won the Dee Stakes.

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Trials and tribulations

The 2,000 Guineas is historically a great pointer but with that race having no bearing this year, all eyes are on the traditional trials on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Dante is the best of those and this year represented by Item. Forget those he floored when Workforce is the only Derby winner to have been beaten at York.

Nine Dante winners have won the Derby since 1980 and this alone makes Item an appealing contender. The RPR of 118 that he delivered is slightly concerning when the five horses to have achieved the double this century recorded figures ranging from 119 to 123.

James J Braddock (left) wins a trial at Leopardstown Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

However, Andrew Balding’s colt has the potential to rate appreciably higher and the Juddmonte silks have been carried by three Derby winners.

Maltese Cross commands respect for winning at Lingfield. Although only Anthony Van Dyck has achieved this double this century, between 1983 and 1998, the feat was achieved by Teenoso, Slip Anchor, Kahyasi and High-Rise. Adayar was also second in this trial.

James J Braddock won the Leopardstown trial that has provided many a Derby hero, though recent winners have made a habit of falling short at Epsom. Runner-up Pierre Bonnard is more exposed than ideal after six starts already. Furthermore, while a defeat in the 2,000 Guineas is acceptable, it doesn’t wash when coming up shy in one of the dress rehearsals.

Betfred Derby verdict: who fits the key trends?

This has the look of an ordinary Derby and, with the 2,000 Guineas not represented, it’s likely to go the way of one of the trial winners and Benvenuto Cellini created the most striking impression when running away with the Chester Vase.

He can provide his trainer with a remarkable 12th success in the race, and the tenth in 15 years.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Coolmore conundrum

These days Oaks winners fall into one of two categories, either battle-hardened fillies trained by Aidan O’Brien or late developers from other yards who have made quieter progress and advertised their potential with a top-three finish in a recognised trial.

O’Brien is responsible for the market leader Amelia Earhart , who has plenty of experience behind her after six races. Precise, who had been second favourite, wasn't declared on Thursday.

Amelia Earhart: Ballydoyle number one Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Amelia Earhart will be competing in her first Group 1 on the back of landing the Cheshire Oaks, a Listed race won by recent Oaks heroines Enable and Minnie Hauk.

The Guineas has lost some of its shine as a trial for Epsom, but only because for years it was the definitive pointer. And O’Brien regularly uses the race as a stepping stone to Epsom. He has saddled seven of the last 11 Oaks winners and four of the seven ran at Newmarket, with form figures of 0113.

Best of the rest

If taking on O’Brien, then two-year-old form shouldn’t be your focus. Only four of the last dozen winners had run in Group company as juveniles and three of those were from Ballydoyle.

The Musidora is back in vogue. Eight York winners have followed up here since Noblesse became the first in 1963, including Snowfall and Soul Sister in two of the last five runnings.

Legacy Link: impressed in the Musidora Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last month’s winner Legacy Link was impressive and, while she did run in a Group 1 last season, she still has the look of a Gosden-trained Oaks winner with so little mileage on the clock.

The same is true of the backed Thundering On who impressed in a recent Grade 3 at Navan that the 2024 winner Ezeliya won en route.

Also consider Cameo , another Ballydoyle filly. She arrives here on the back of a clear career best after winning the Lingfield trial that was such a key guide in the 1990s when won by Ramruma, Lady Carla, and User Friendly. It hasn’t done badly since.

Betfred Oaks verdict: who fits the key trends?

The approach O’Brien typically trusts with his Oaks fillies pointed the finger firmly towards Precise over her stablemate Amelia Earhart. However, with Precise not running, the Chester Oaks winner looks a perfectly able substitute when the yard has won this before with fillies stepping up in grade.

However, it always makes sense to sit up and take notice when the Gosdens saddle a lightly raced improver and Legacy Link looked good in the Musidora. She’s out of a 1m4f-winning sister to Frankel and the Oaks trip should be the making of her.

Legacy Link 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read these next:

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Aidan O'Brien declares four in the Derby - but takes Precise out of the Oaks

Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home

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