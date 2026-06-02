Which Derby and Oaks hopefuls will have been suited by 20mm of rain falling at Epsom - and who won't?

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Epsom was hit by 20mm of rain on Tuesday morning, which led to a going change. The Derby course was described as good, good to soft in places, and more rain is on the way.

Which horses could be suited by some juice in the ground, and whose chances may be hindered? We've taken a look.

Those who will love it

The major Betfred Derby (4.00) contender who will thrive with some ease in the ground is Pierre Bonnard , given he has already shown his brilliance in testing conditions.

He may have been beaten in his two starts this year, including narrowly in the Leopardstown Derby Trial last time, but he'll be the only Group 1 winner in the line-up.

That came on ground officially described as very soft in last season's Criterium de Saint-Cloud, when he was a two-length winner. He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 110 that day.

Pierre Bonnard: won the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on very soft ground Credit: Edward Whitaker

Two of his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemates, Action and Christmas Day , would not mind some give in the ground.

Action was beaten only half a length in the Futurity Trophy on heavy ground, while Christmas Day's three wins, including two at Group 3 level, have come on heavy, yielding and good to yielding.

Outside of the Ballydoyle contenders, the rain could play into the hands of James J Braddock . The Leopardstown Derby Trial winner won his maiden by six lengths on heavy ground.

Among the British contingent, narrow Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Bay Of Brilliance broke his maiden on soft ground at Goodwood in September, before bolting up at Redcar on good to soft a month later.

Those who may not want rain

Any further rain could cast some doubt around O'Brien's main Derby hope Benvenuto Cellini .

The 7-4 favourite may have won his Killarney maiden on ground described as yielding to soft, but he floundered when a well-held third in the Futurity Trophy on heavy at Doncaster in October.

O'Brien said after that run: "Christophe [Soumillon, jockey] said he got stuck in the ground. He's a very good mover."

His fine Chester Vase victory came on ground described as good, but it was quickening all the time at Chester that day.

Benvenuto Cellini: won the Chester Vase on good ground this month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Britain's main hope, Maltese Cross , finished a narrow second on his debut on soft ground, but has taken his form to a new level on quicker. His Lingfield Derby Trial win on good to firm earned him a career-best RPR of 110.

The Derby unknowns

The changing conditions could pose a new question for impressive Dante Stakes winner Item .

Juddmonte's homebred won well at York on good ground, while last season's Bath novice win came on good to firm. His other outing came on the all-weather, so anything softer than good would represent uncharted territory.

Item: has not been tested on turf conditions easier than good Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newmarket Stakes winner Ancient Egypt has tackled nothing other than quick ground. His four starts and three wins have come on good to firm.

What about in the Oaks?

While rain could harm Benvenuto Cellini's Derby claims, it might help his stablemate Amelia Earhart in the Betfred-sponsored fillies' Classic (4.00) on Friday.

The Cheshire Oaks winner put it all together last year to shed her maiden tag at the fifth time of asking, with her seven-length Leopardstown win coming on yielding ground in October.

Amelia Earhart: won her maiden on yielding ground Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Precise has a Group 1 win on yielding, which came in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, although she has stamina to prove over an extra four furlongs, while the Joseph O'Brien-trained Thundering On took the Salsabil Stakes on good to yielding.

Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Cameo has a success next to her name on soft to heavy, while A La Prochaine struck on her debut on soft ground.

However, Legacy Link is unproven on a surface with any give in the ground. Rain could be troublesome for Venetian Lace too, as she disappointed in the May Hill Stakes on good to soft last year.

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, Friday)

Betfred: 15-8 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 9-2 Precise, 6 Thundering On, 8 Venetian Lace, 9 Cameo, 12 A La Prochaine, 14 bar.

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, Saturday)

Betfred: 7-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Item, 6 Pierre Bonnard, 9 Maltese Cross, 10 James J Braddock, 12 Bay Of Brilliance, 14 bar.

Read more:

Significant going change at Epsom after 20mm of rain falls overnight - and more is on its way

Kieren Fallon: 'Constitution River would have won the Derby - but Aidan O'Brien will win it anyway as I can't see any real opposition'

Amelia Earhart backed for Oaks glory over Ballydoyle stablemate Precise - but shape of market could hinge on Ryan Moore decision

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