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When is a runner a non-runner? Analysing Benvenuto Cellini's Derby and the topic that has got everyone talking
Benvenuto Cellini (circled) after breaking from the Epsom stalls Credit: RacingTV
When is a runner a non-runner?
That's the burning question after Saturday's Derby at Epsom. I'm not a steward and don't pretend to be one, but I didn't understand the intimation from BHA head of stewarding Shaun Parker that Benvenuto Cellini might not have been declared a non-runner had he won it.
His chance was either compromised by what happened in the stalls or it wasn't. The argument that his chance wouldn't have been damaged had he won doesn't stand up.
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