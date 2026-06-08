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Derby festival
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When is a runner a non-runner? Analysing Benvenuto Cellini's Derby and the topic that has got everyone talking

Benvenuto Cellini (circled) after breaking from the Epsom stalls
Benvenuto Cellini (circled) after breaking from the Epsom stalls Credit: RacingTV
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When is a runner a non-runner? 

That's the burning question after Saturday's Derby at Epsom. I'm not a steward and don't pretend to be one, but I didn't understand the intimation from BHA head of stewarding Shaun Parker that Benvenuto Cellini might not have been declared a non-runner had he won it.

His chance was either compromised by what happened in the stalls or it wasn't. The argument that his chance wouldn't have been damaged had he won doesn't stand up. 

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Deputy betting editor

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