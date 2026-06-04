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Derby festival
premium

What happened to the Derby's stallion-making magic?

As stamina falls out of fashion, Epsom’s premier prize faces a battle to maintain its status as a stallion-making race

Lambourn ridden by Wayne Lordan wins the Derby
Lambourn passes the famous Epsom winning post in last year's DerbyCredit: John Grossick
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Victory at Epsom should, all things being equal, entitle this year’s Derby winner to a future at stud. And rightly so given the unique test the race presents. Class, courage, speed and stamina will be required in abundance. Winning the Derby is no guarantee of being a successful stallion, but it should at least mean the victor is given a chance to prove his worth. 

In the not too distant past that blend of attributes was cherished by just about all those aiming to breed the coming generations of champions. How times have changed. 

One of those attributes – stamina – has become something of a dirty word among commercial breeders, with mare owners increasingly disinterested in horses with form at a mile-and-a-half. Results from recent years provide a stark illustration of this shift at play. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

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