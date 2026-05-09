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We're bang in the middle of trial season - who is in pole position to win the Derby according to our power rankings?
Four of the Racing Post's best judges assess the Derby hopefuls following this week's trials
Trials for the Betfred Derby, one of the most famous races in the British calendar, come thick and fast through May. At every twist and turn, our top team of analysts will keep you on top of who's hot and who's not ahead of the world's most famous Classic at Epsom on June 6.
Here is the latest top ten in our wisemen's committee's Derby power rankings, following the action at Chester's May meeting and Lingfield.
The rankings are reached by an amalgamation of the views of our four experts, Keith Melrose, Graeme Rodway, Robbie Wilders and Harry Wilson.
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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