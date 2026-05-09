Has Monday's news from Ballydoyle swayed who is in pole position to win the Derby? Our power rankings reveal all

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Trials for the Betfred Derby , one of the most famous races in the British calendar, come thick and fast through May. At every twist and turn, our top team of analysts will keep you on top of who's hot and who's not ahead of the world's most famous Classic at Epsom on June 6.

The rankings are reached by an amalgamation of the views of our four experts, Keith Melrose, Graeme Rodway, Robbie Wilders and Harry Wilson.

Here are the latest rankings, after Monday's news of a shake-up in the pecking order at Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle yard.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Dee Stakes, Chester, May 7

Next race: Betfred Derby

Ryan Moore gave us permission on Monday to be brave. If all you had to go off were their performances at Chester last week, we might have made Constitution River top of the Derby pile from the off. On the clock, he was more impressive in winning the Dee Stakes than Benvenuto Cellini was in the Chester Vase. He ran faster than any horse in the history of that race, and did it off a fast finish, looking like he could have gone round again.

The recent history of the Derby is strewn with examples of the vibes from Ballydoyle being as important as anything you see on the track. So we played safe and stuck with Benvenuto Cellini, who won the more fashionable trial and has the aura of a Ballydoyle number one. The news that Moore might choose to ride Constitution River were both to line up at Epsom has moved us to belatedly go with our analytical convictions.

The niggle is whether Moore will have to make the choice at all. Doubts have been raised about Constitution River's stamina for Epsom, and he could go to Chantilly instead. It is true that he might easily become this season's Delacroix. But that horse didn't fail to get home in the Derby, and few would argue with the view that he ended up a better horse than Lambourn. Here's hoping that O'Brien sticks with plan A and runs Hawk Mountain as his main French Derby hope.

Watch Constitution River's speedy Dee Stakes success

Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Chester Vase, May 6

Likeliest next race: Betfred Derby, June 6

While Constitution River impressed more at Chester, Benvenuto Cellini still won his race like the sort of horse that Aidan O'Brien might build the Derby around. When Benvenuto Cellini won the Chester Vase, stablemate Proposition ensured a fair gallop that played into the hands of this long-striding sort.

If he goes to Epsom, expect similar treatment. While Benvenuto Cellini is by Frankel out of a high-class miler, the thinking is seemingly that he needs a good pace to run at, even over middle distances. He still has a bit to find on form, although Chester was not quite as well-run as the visual impressions would have you believe so there is clearly potential for more to come.

Watch Benvenuto Cellini's win in the Chester Vase

John & Thady Gosden

Last race: Maiden, Newbury, April 18

Next race: Cocked Hat Stakes, Goodwood, May 23

Couple a fast finish (he ran the last two furlongs in 23.25 seconds) with one of the fastest times on the card on Greenham day, and throw in the observation that none of the bluebloods he faced could do anything remotely similar. The good horse alarm was ringing in our ears for days after Water To Wine won on his debut last month.

He has been entered in the Derby at the second stage at a cost of £14,000. A top-ten finish would more than recoup that, which would be trivial. The main concern is whether he will get to Epsom at all. He missed the Chester Vase and his likely Derby prep, Goodwood's Cocked Hat, is a famously late entry point. Let's hope he makes it.

Watch Water To Wine's impressive winning debut

William Haggas

Last race: Feilden Stakes, Newmarket, April 15

Next race: Dante Stakes, York, May 14

Apart from anything else, the Dante favourite ought to be found high on this list. Last year's race may have been far from a vintage renewal, but taken in aggregate the Dante has been the pre-eminent Derby trial for most of this century.

Morshdi must have surprised a few when he won the Feilden Stakes. He was sent off 14-1 in a seven-runner race and wore his owner's second colours. Despite that, it all looked to come easily to him and, as a brother to Park Hill Stakes winner Nakheel, he has ample promise for advancing to proper middle-distance trips.

Watch Morshdi take the Feilden Stakes

William Haggas

Last race: Lingfield Derby Trial, May 9

Next race: Betfred Derby

Maltese Cross (left) lands the Lingfield Derby Trial from Bay Of Brilliance Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Two of the three previous winners of the race this horse won at Newbury last month have ended up winning Group races. The horse he beat this year has already chased home Ancient Egypt in an established Derby trial, too.

The time analysis is also positive and he followed up in the Lingfield Derby Trial. He stayed on strongly to beat Bay Of Brilliance, but the time was two and a half lengths slower than Cameo recorded in the Oaks Trial over the same course and distance half an hour earlier and that just tempers enthusiasm for his Epsom claims.

Nevertheless, he always appeared to be holding runner-up Bay Of Brilliance, who is thought good enough to contest the Derby himself, and that is enough to sneak Maltese Cross into the top five.

Watch Maltese Cross win Lingfield's Derby Trial

John & Thady Gosden

Last race: Blue Riband Trial, Epsom, April 28

Next race: Dante Stakes, York, May 14

It might be several generations since the Blue Riband winner landed the Derby, but it is not for want of trying on John Gosden's part. He has won the race eight times, with some good horses including Cracksman, one of the best to be beaten in the Derby this century.

So don't look down on Saxon Street just because he ran in an unfashionable trial. He was a convincing winner at Epsom, and is one of the few Derby contenders for whom the track is of no concern. The upcoming Dante will test his mettle further. Both of Gosden's Derby winners went via that race.

Watch Saxon Street strike at Epsom

Ralph Beckett

Last race: Lingfield Derby Trial, May 9

Next race: Betfred Derby

His eight-and-a-half-length success at Redcar last year was difficult to weigh up going into the Lingfield Derby Trial, but he enhanced his Derby claims significantly by losing out to Maltese Cross by just a neck. The front two pulled six and a half lengths clear of the third and Bay Of Brilliance is certain to stay at Epsom.

The weak time comparisons with Cameo's Oaks Trial victory put a small downer on Bay Of Brilliance's performance but, wherever Maltese Cross is in the ranks, he can't be far behind and seventh seems a fair spot at this point.

Watch Bay Of Brilliance go close at Lingfield

Charlie Johnston

Last race: Newmarket Stakes, May 1

Next race: Betfred Derby

A seven-figure yearling whose only loss was behind 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo. He is by Frankel out of a sister to Midday, who was second in the Oaks and a multiple Group 1 winner.

He is more impressive on paper than prices of 25-1 for the Derby let on, and those odds retain some doubt about the worth of his form. Those are not without grounding. The favourite flopped when he won at Newmarket, but Ancient Egypt looked every inch the archetypal classy Johnston-trained grinder that day. And while plenty of similar types have never quite got it done in the Derby, a few of them have placed, including Lazy Griff last year.

Watch Ancient Egypt win on his seasonal return

Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Ballysax Stakes, Leopardstown, April 12

Next race: Dante Stakes, York, May 10

His price in the Ballysax was warranted based on a workaday juvenile season, and on ratings he would be a below-average winner of that race. But he still picked up smartly that day to overcome a horse who had enjoyed the run of the race, so that should not be the end of his improvement.

It looks like this horse will be Aidan O'Brien's Dante horse. That is not necessarily the endorsement you might assume. O'Brien does not prize the Dante the way most British trainers do as a Derby trial. He has not won it since 2010, and never with any of his 11 Derby winners.

Watch Christmas Day surprise his rivals in the Ballysax

Joseph O'Brien

Last race: Derby Trial Stakes, Leopardstown, May 10

Next race: Betfred Derby

The Derby Trial at Leopardstown was won by Delacroix last year and he went off favourite at Epsom. However, this season's winner James J Braddock is going to be a much bigger price.

Take nothing away from the son of Zarak, who did well to nab red-hot favourite Pierre Bonnard on the line. It was a smart performance, but there was less than half a length covering the first three home and the time was 0.21 seconds slower furlong-by-furlong than Catalina Delcarpio recorded in the preceding Listed race.

James J Braddock evidently did well to run the front two down, but the performance didn't immediately scream Derby winner and the bookmakers agree. He's 25-1 generally, while Pierre Bonnard is out to a similar price after his Derby bubble was burst and drops off the list, having been fifth going into this trial.

Watch James J Braddock advertise his Derby claims at Leopardstown

Come back after the next major trial, the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday, to see how it affects our panel's thinking.

Latest Derby news:

Pierre Bonnard 'has come forward nicely' - but can he reclaim position as Ballydoyle number one for Epsom?

'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Derby bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand

'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River

'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant Vase victory

The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday

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