Bookmakers unable to split Amelia Earhart and Precise in Oaks market - but our tipster thinks their stablemate is the answer

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Bookmakers are struggling to split Aidan O'Brien's pair at the top of the Betfred Oaks market after 1,000 Irish Guineas winner Precise was left in at the latest confirmation stage, teeing up a potential bid for a quickfire Classic double after she landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas last week.

Coral are among the bookmakers unable to split her and joint 5-2 favourite Amelia Earhart, who won the Cheshire Oaks on her sole start this season.

The presence of Precise means it could be another tough decision for Ballydoyle's number one jockey Ryan Moore, who had to settle for second on Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner True Love at the Curragh, with Wayne Lordan on board the winner.

Precise was among the best juvenile fillies in Britain and Ireland last season, landing Group 1s at the Curragh and Newmarket before reappearing in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket to finish seventh after an interrupted preparation.

She then took a huge step forward at the Curragh to run out a commanding two-and-a-half length winner over True Love, but would be taking a half-mile step up in trip should she line up in the Oaks.

Her trainer has landed the Oaks on 11 occasions, including last year when Minnie Hauk edged out stablemate Whirl, and O'Brien could saddle up to five in the Classic with Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Cameo , Beautify and Sugar Island also still in contention.

Coral's David Stevens said: "With both left in the race at the latest entry stage, we're still unable to split Amelia Earhart and Precise at the head of our Oaks betting, and we may not see a clear favourite until Ryan Moore makes his choice of big race mount on Wednesday."

Legacy Link: heads the home team in the Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The shortest-priced domestic contender is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link , who landed the Musidora Stakes in decisive style at York earlier this month.

Joseph O'Brien could run Thundering On , although she has the option of the Prix de Diane on June 14. The Frankel filly was last seen breaking her maiden in impressive fashion in the Salsibil Stakes at Navan.

Venetian Lace could also attempt a big step up in distance if she lines up for Charlie Johnston after finishing third at Newmarket on her reappearance, while Ralph Beckett is represented by Musidora third K Sarra , A La Prochaine and On Message .

Prizeland , who was second to Cameo at Lingfield, is a possible for Andrew Balding.

The four scratched on Saturday were Camelot Queen, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Earth Shot and Emmeleia.

This filly stands out among Coolmore’s Oaks team - and it isn’t Amelia Earhart or Precise

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Coolmore are central to the Oaks every season and their impact on this running is even greater than usual. That’s because the door is open for brilliant miler Precise, who headlines five Ballydoyle entries, to attempt a rare double.

Precise may have lacked her usual spark in the 1,000 Guineas following an interrupted preparation, but showed Newmarket queen True Love who was boss in the Irish equivalent.

The Coronation Stakes would look Precise’s for the taking, so Coolmore’s keenness to keep the Oaks dream alive is fascinating. The daughter of top-class sprinter Starspangledbanner is hardly bred to go much further than a mile.

Despite this uncertainty, it would be a major surprise if Ryan Moore deserted Precise like he did at the Curragh. The achievements of last season’s outstanding juvenile eclipse those of her four Oaks-entered stablemates.

We can expect ante-post favourite Amelia Earhart to drift if Moore partners Precise and the Racing Post Rating of 101 she recorded in the Cheshire Oaks is around 18lb off a median Oaks winner.

There is also a sense that John and Thady Gosden’s Chester runner-up I’m The One, who looked ill at ease around the Roodee, shaped like the better long-term prospect.

Cameo landed the Oaks Trial at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When an Aidan O’Brien hotpot is beaten, it is often by a stablemate and the proven stamina of 20-1 chance Cameo is being overlooked.

Two of O’Brien’s five Oaks winners since 2018 were second-strings and Cameo won Lingfield’s fillies’ trial in a faster time than the winner of the colt’s race on that card, giving the impression there was more under the bonnet despite her near five-length strike. Her RPR was 4lb higher than that of Amelia Earhart’s as well.

Cameo reminds me of Coolmore’s 2021 winner Snowfall, who was only one from seven as a juvenile before exploding over middle distances at three.

A La Prochaine Ralph Beckett

Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien

Beautify Aidan O'Brien

Cameo Aidan O'Brien

K Sarra Ralph Beckett

Legacy Link John and Thady Gosden

On Message Ralph Beckett

Precise Aidan O'Brien

Prizeland Andrew Balding

Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien

Thundering On Joseph O'Brien

Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, June 5)

Coral: 5-2 Amelia Earhart, Precise, 3 Legacy Link, 8 Venetian Lace, 10 Thundering On, 14 Cameo, K Sarra, 20 A La Prochaine, 50 On Message, Prizeland, 66 Sugar Island, 100 Beautify

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