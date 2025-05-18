Confident Charlie Appleby explains why stamina is not a concern for his two big Derby and Oaks hopes Ruling Court and Desert Flower

Charlie Appleby is confident his Guineas winners Ruling Court and Desert Flower have the class to see out an extra half-mile when the pair chase more Classic glory at Epsom at the start of next month.

Desert Flower heads the Betfred Oaks market after storming to victory in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, while Ruling Court is behind only Delacroix in the betting for the Betfred Derby after winning the 2,000 Guineas.

Neither has raced beyond a mile but, having won the Derby twice in the last seven years, Appleby has a good handle on what it takes to conquer the Epsom Classics and is confident Ruling Court and Desert Flower are well equipped for the challenge.

"The pair of them are stepping up half a mile, but I believe that when you've got good horses like that, sometimes they haven't really got to stay a true mile and a half," said Appleby.

"At Epsom you've got to be able to travel, and those St Leger horses end up finishing fifth or sixth because they've not been able to travel. At Epsom that's the one thing you have to do, because that's what keeps you balanced coming down the hill.

"Of course there's always going to be that 'if', but we go in there with confidence and William Buick will ride them with confidence that they're going to get the trip."

Delacroix , trained by Aidan O'Brien, heads the Derby market at a general 11-4, with Ruling Court next best at 4-1 having outpointed favourite Field Of Gold and his Appleby stablemate Shadow Of Light in the Guineas.

"Ruling Court was a different horse at Newmarket with his temperament around the paddock compared to when he ran in the UAE Guineas," said Appleby, who won the Derby with Adayar in 2021 and Masar in 2018.

"Admittedly we took the precaution of going to post early, but even when I saddled him he was great, and he's matured mentally."

While Ruling Court had a spell in Dubai over the winter and spring, Desert Flower has ventured away from Newmarket only once in her career, but Appleby has no fears about her temperament or the trip heading to the Oaks.

"The furthest she's been in her life is Doncaster, but she's got that mindset where nothing seems to faze her," said her trainer.

"As William said, twice he's ridden her on the Rowley Mile and twice he's ended up pulling her up at the cricket pitch, and that speaks for itself. To have these horses is fantastic."

Desert Flower: "nothing seems to faze her" Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Desert Flower heads the Oaks market at 3-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes and, along with Ruling Court, will complete her Classic preparations in Newmarket.

"They will stay at home from now on," said Appleby. "I've used the gallops morning at Epsom before, but that was with horses who had slightly different profiles and I don't feel they need to go there.

"They've both had enough runs under their belts and I feel they're both balanced enough. We saw that by the way they went through the Dip at Newmarket. They're slick."

Appleby is keen to see the outcome of Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas before formulating a plan for Shadow Of Light , but is not ruling out staying at a mile for a crack at the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He also holds an entry in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs.

"I'm quietly confident he'll get the mile still," said the Godolphin trainer. "The 2,000 Guineas wasn't an end-to-end gallop by any stretch of the imagination, so it's hard to say he gets a mile off the back of that. Therefore we'll watch the Irish Guineas and see how that develops.

"Whoever wins that will naturally become favourite for the St James's Palace and then you can work out how close you were to them and go from there."

Betfred Derby (June 7, Epsom)

Betfred: 11-4 Delacroix, 4 Ruling Court, 9-2 The Lion In Winter, 5 Pride Of Arras, 10 Twain, 12 Damysus, 16 bar.

Betfred Oaks (June 6, Epsom)

Betfred: 5-2 Desert Flower, 6 Minnie Hauk, 8 Falakeyah, Giselle, 10 Whirl, 16 bar.

