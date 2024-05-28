'We don't know how good he is' - Oisin Murphy hoping for a change of fortune as he chases a first Epsom Classic

Oisin Murphy suffered the heartbreak of missing out on a first Betfred Derby success when he was replaced on Adayar in 2021, but he is dreaming of making that a distant memory when he partners Bellum Justum in the Epsom Classic on Saturday.

A change to Aidan O'Brien's plans set a wheel in motion that saw Adam Kirby take over in the saddle aboard Adayar three years ago, with Murphy left to watch on from the sidelines as the 16-1 shot recorded a memorable victory.

The three-time champion jockey has been unsuccessful in his attempts to land either of the Epsom Classics, most recently finishing fifth on The Foxes in the Derby 12 months ago after his mount Running Lion was withdrawn at the stalls in the Oaks, but he is hoping for a change of fortune this weekend, when he also takes the ride on Secret Satire in Friday's feature.

Bellum Justum beats Chief Little Rock in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 28-year-old said: “The Derby and Oaks are incredibly prestigious races that I haven’t been fortunate enough to win yet. I dreamt of being part of them as a child and one day I’d like to get my name on the roll of honour. I missed out on the ride on Adayar in 2021 when Adam Kirby became available but hopefully luck will be on my side one day and it can happen.

“I have been watching all the trials in Ireland, England and France and I think both races look open this year but are certainly not lacking in quality."

Bellum Justum, a general 20-1 shot for the Derby, took four starts to get off the mark as a juvenile for trainer Andrew Balding but made no mistake on his reappearance in the Blue Riband Trial over 1m2f, travelling powerfully before storming to the front under Murphy on his first try beyond a mile.

"He’s a beautiful horse with a lot of quality. We don’t know how good he is, but we’ll find out on Derby day," Murphy said. "Andrew has had horses placed in the Derby and won an Oaks with Casual Look, so it would be a dream if we can take gold on Derby day."

Secret Satire: Musidora winner bids to give Andrew Balding a first Oaks success in 21 years Credit: Edward Whitaker

Casual Look gave Balding victory in the Oaks in his first year with a licence in 2003 and the trainer heads to Epsom with a chance of repeating the feat 21 years later with Secret Satire, who scored by two lengths in the Musidora Stakes at York and will again be ridden by Murphy.

Murphy said: “Secret Satire deserves her place after she won the Musidora at York. Her stamina is going to be exposed on the day – if she can stay a mile and a half, which she gives herself every chance of getting as she is easy to ride, she has a lot of quality as well.

"I think the way she finished at York she has a chance of staying and that’s all you can ask for – often when you are sure they are going to stay, they probably lack the gears for a race like this.”

Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, Friday)

bet365: 15-8 Ylang Ylang, 7-2 Ezeliya, Rubies Are Red, 7 Forest Fairy, 12 You Got To Me, 14 Secret Satire, 20 Dance Sequence, 25 bar

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 9-4 City Of Troy, 9-2 Ambiente Friendly, 5 Los Angeles, 6 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 14 Macduff, 16 Diego Velazquez, Voyage, 20 Bellum Justum, 25 bar

