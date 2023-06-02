Watering to take place again at Epsom before Derby day with good-to-firm ground likely

Epsom will water before the Betfred Derby (1.30 ) on Saturday, with good to firm likely to feature in the going description for the Classic.

The going on Oaks day was described as good to firm and with no rainfall expected and another dry night in store, 5mm of water will be applied by the course after racing on Friday.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "I've left it as good to firm overnight and there are no changes to the plan. We will do everything else on the Derby course, including the home straight, except for the final furlong that they come downhill.

"It will be interesting to see what that does and I hope it will allow us to maintain generally good-to-firm going description. I think it's ridden as safe, fast ground and it is quick. The weather outlook looks cool overnight, with temperatures at seven or eight degrees and a dew, but less cloud around first thing. It will be sunny and temperatures will be as high as 22C."

Rail strike action will again affect Derby day and present challenges for racegoers hoping to get to the course.

There will be no train services to Tattenham Corner, Epsom and Epsom Downs on Saturday, the three stations servicing the track. Racegoers have been advised to allow extra time to arrive at the meeting.

However, the Jockey Club confirmed on Thursday that an additional 1,000 parking spaces would be available at the Derby festival, with the majority expected to be available on the day. An official crowd in the region of 16,000 was reported on Friday.

