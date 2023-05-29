Watering to continue at Epsom with going good to firm in places and no rain forecast in Derby week

Watering is set to continue at Epsom in the build-up to the Derby meeting starting on Friday with dry weather and warm temperatures anticipated.

The going at the track is good, good to firm in places and no rain is expected this week. More than 20mm of water has been put on the course in the last week with further irrigation planned on Tuesday.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said on Monday: "We've had another dry day on Monday and it's going to remain dry, there seems no doubt about that. It's likely to be between 19C and 22C with a bit of a breeze.

"We've walked the track and it is fair to call most of it is good, but there may be some good to firm in places coming in, specifically between the mile and a quarter and the mile. It's on the faster side of good generally.

"We did not water on Sunday but did on Monday, and that will be repeated tomorrow, and the discussion is in the 3-5mm territory. We're not going to sit on our hands in terms of watering."

Cooper said watering was likely to happen every day up until Friday, with Epsom not having had any rainfall since May 12.

He added: "Watering will maintain the going and we'll continue to review it on a daily basis to give it a chance, but we'll look to do something on most if not all the days. We might try and scale down the amount we do each day and that's always part of our consideration. We reckon in terms of moisture, we lose around 3mm or more per day, but the track is in good shape."

