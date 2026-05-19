Water To Wine taken out of Derby but may make Royal Ascot - find out the latest scratchings from the Epsom Classics

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Water To Wine has been taken out of the Betfred Derby but his connections hope he can make it to Royal Ascot next month.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old was a 25-1 shot for the Epsom Classic, having impressively won by four and a quarter lengths on his debut in a Newbury maiden last month. However, he was a late absentee from the Chester Vase due to a temperature.

Water To Wine was not entered for Saturday's Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood and he was among the latest Derby scratchings on Tuesday.

The Gosdens' sole remaining Derby hope is Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street , who is on course to run in the Cocked Hat.

Thady Gosden said on Tuesday: "Hopefully Saxon Street is set to run at Goodwood on Saturday and then hopefully on to Epsom, where he's won before. He's working tomorrow morning and we'll see how he is after that."

Leading fancies Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River were among ten horses Aidan O'Brien left in the Derby, with 22 horses standing their ground. Ballydoyle's six scratchings included Puerto Rico.

William Haggas relies on Maltese Cross after taking Morshdi out, while Charlie Appleby has removed Del Maro, King's Trail and Maho Bay.

Diamond Necklace: taken out of the Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Godolphin trainer will not be represented in either Epsom Classic this year, as 1,000 Guineas fifth Abashiri was among the Betfred Oaks scratchings.

French 1,000 Guineas winner Diamond Necklace was the most notable contender taken out by O'Brien. She is entered in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly next month.

As expected, the Gosdens scratched I'm The One, while Musidora Stakes runner-up Felicitas did not stand her ground.

A maximum field of 16 could take their chance in the Oaks, including Amelia Earhart , Precise , and Legacy Link .

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