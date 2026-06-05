'It was an easy watch from the turn in' - Thundering On wins the Oaks for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle

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Dylan Browne McMonagle said “there was never a moment’s doubt” as Thundering On swaggered to an impressive victory in the Betfred Oaks .

Trained by Joseph O’Brien for owner-breeder Shapoor Mistry, Thundering On moved effortlessly on to the shoulder of Legacy Link, who was under a strong ride to maintain the lead at the furlong pole.

Browne McMonagle, last year’s champion Flat jockey in Ireland, waited until that moment to launch his challenge, and if there had been any doubt about whether his mount would find anything for pressure she dispelled them in an instant as she charged away to win at 5-1.

“We were coming into the race very confident,” he said. “The trip was going to be the question mark, but she’s been doing everything so easy and she’s improving with every run and there was never a moment’s doubt.

“I always had everything covered in front and she has a lot of class. It’s a great training performance from Joseph. This is what we all dream of doing.”

Browne McMonagle rides James J Braddock in the Betfred Derby on Saturday, and added: “Coming here this weekend we have two live chances in Classics. It doesn’t usually happen, but we have one ticked off so hopefully it’ll roll on to tomorrow. The sky’s the limit, she’s very talented.”

Paddy Power shortened Thundering On to 12-1 (from 66) for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following her success.

O’Brien, who also trained the filly’s Group 1-winning dam, Thundering Nights, agreed with his rider that the home straight was an enjoyable watch.

Dylan Browne McMonagle celebrates riding Thundering On to victory Credit: Getty Images

“Our objective early was to save as much energy as we could because the distance was the one question mark we had,” he said. “From the turn it was an easy watch from then on.

“Her dam won the Pretty Polly, so she can go back to that or the Irish Oaks. The world is her oyster.”

For Mistry, an Indian construction billionaire, he said the victory was a “dream come true for an owner-breeder”. He added: “I have five horses in training and to win the Oaks, god is kind.”

Legacy Link finished second with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Sugar Island was third. Amelia Earhart, who was sent off favourite, disappointed having never been in a position to challenge before weakening in the straight.

Aidan O'Brien said: "She ran a grand race. She would have preferred a stronger gallop because she got exposed a little earlier than we wanted. But she ran a grand race."

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