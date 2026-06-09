Trainers urge stewards to receive in-running betting data to reach non-runner decisions after Benvenuto Cellini drama

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Stewards should receive in-running betting data to help reach a decision on whether a horse should be a non-runner in circumstances similar to those surrounding Benvenuto Cellini, according to the head of the trainers' body.

Paul Johnson, chief executive of the National Trainers Federation (NTF), said “informal discussions” he had held with betting operators showed it “might be possible for the BHA to be provided with in-running data relatively quickly” to assist stewards in determining if a horse’s chances had been “materially affected” at the stalls and should be a non-runner under rule (H)6.

In a blog post, Johnson also picked up on the comparison made by the BHA between Harry Angel, who was soundly beaten at Royal Ascot in 2018 having had his foot up when the gates opened, and Benvenuto Cellini, noting the commentator’s reaction to each instance.

Benvenuto Cellini's hindleg is caught in the stalls ahead of the Derby

Johnson wrote: “The BHA blog draws a comparison to Harry Angel, a horse who lost ten lengths over a six furlong trip with the commentator observing, ‘he has surely lost all chance’.

“By comparison, the commentator did not even mention Benvenuto Cellini’s start, instead noting that Poker and A Taste of Glory were slowly away. It also has to be recognised that the horse was ultimately beaten 28 lengths, having surrendered around two lengths at the start – it is hard to argue that he would have won without any incident anyway, and there is some justification to bets being settled as losers.

“That is backed up by in-running data, that I am led to believe has Benvenuto Cellini continuing to trade at around 4-1 until late into the race, reflecting that in-running bettors felt that the horse's chances were not 'materially affected' by the start.

“My understanding from informal discussions with bookmakers is that it might be possible for the BHA to be provided with in-running data relatively quickly, something that would surely be useful to stewards who will be faced with such an unenviable task again at some point. This should be pursued if at all possible.”

Adam Kirby and Harry Angel on their way back after missing the start at Royal Ascot in 2018 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Johnson added that the NTF had been consulted when rule (H)6 was introduced in 2024 and remained supportive of it, but that the application had been incorrect by the stewards at Epsom.

“I have to say that my view is that this was probably not the correct call on the day and the level of commentary that we have seen since is a reflection of that,” he wrote. “We will discuss this view further with the BHA in the coming days. It is possible that some additional guidance here might be useful from the BHA so that trainers know what they can expect in future.

“Given the above, my view, and that of the NTF council, is that there is no need to change the intent of the rule or of its wording. However, it is evident that making decisions on a matter such as this is very difficult and will always be subjective.”

Read these next:

How much was Benvenuto Cellini's Derby chance compromised by his slow start?

Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is bad news for punters

The Benvenuto Cellini rule? The other five horses deemed non-runners under rule (H)6 this year

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