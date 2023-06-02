Tom Segal and Paul Kealy give their expert views and 1-2-3 for the 2023 Betfred Derby

Tom Segal

Nearly all Derby winners show improved form on the day, so the race is always about projecting what a horse will do rather than focusing too much on what they've already done.

Pedigrees can help us on that score and that is always my starting point and this year there is the added factor of much faster ground than normal.

Auguste Rodin and Military Order have the best Derby pedigrees but you would expect that given the yards they are from and they could be a class above.