Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy give their expert views and 1-2-3 for the 2023 Betfred Derby

Tom Segal

Nearly all Derby winners show improved form on the day, so the race is always about projecting what a horse will do rather than focusing too much on what they've already done.

Pedigrees can help us on that score and that is always my starting point and this year there is the added factor of much faster ground than normal.

Auguste Rodin and Military Order have the best Derby pedigrees but you would expect that given the yards they are from and they could be a class above.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 19:20, 2 June 2023
icon
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival