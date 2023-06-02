Threat of significant Animal Rising protest looms over Derby

There is an uncomfortable sense of foreboding before Derby day, with Animal Rising planning to stop the Classic taking place for the first time in its history.

The controversial group will again seek to gain exposure through racing and advertise its broader objective of radically altering our relationship with animals.

Its leaders have spoken candidly about their commitment to stopping the race two months after its track invasion delayed the Grand National by 14 minutes.

They have also acknowledged that the disappearance of the thoroughbred breed would be a worthwhile outcome as part of its wider "moral" aspirations.

Animal Rising has vowed that there will be as many as 1,000 protestors, and has advertised a six-hour "vegan alternative" to the event outside the racecourse.

The Jockey Club, which owns Aintree and Epsom, has so far adopted a carrot-and-stick approach to dealing with the protest group, beginning with a meeting over some doughnuts on May 11 , after which Animal Rising's Kerri Waters acknowledged the Jockey Club was "emotionally invested in the welfare of horses".

The Jockey Club last week secured an injunction against Animal Rising co-founder Dan Kidby and others who might wish to cause disruption at Epsom on Derby day

Following a significant degree of engagement between the two sides, the Jockey Club applied for a high court injunction against Animal Rising protestors. This was granted last week , meaning demonstrators will be liable for damages, and potentially found in contempt of court, if they encroach on the course.

One of the group's founders, Dan Kidby, was in deep discussion with Nevin Truesdale, the Jockey Club's chief executive, after the injunction was granted. It was described as an "extra layer of security" by Truesdale, while Kidby doubled down on the group's stance, despite the risk of "going to prison or incurring large financial costs".

The racecourse said it has prepared the most "stringent and detailed" security operation in its history, and there was an increased security and police presence on Friday, as well as extra fencing on the side of the course closest to the area where the public have the right to roam in the middle of the track. Whether that will be enough to stop protestors impacting the race remains to be seen, but Truesdale reiterated that protestors will be dealt with robustly.

He said: "Every scenario is being planned for and every contingency imaginable is being put in place. Clearly we hope that these are not required and that the injunction we were granted last Friday at the high court will deter those who have been contemplating repeating the reckless, dangerous and illegal behaviour we saw at the Grand National in April.

“However, anyone who breaches security on the track, at the access points to the racecourse or in the parade ring, will be in contempt of court and we'll deal with those responsible robustly. The court order in place provides a clear route to prosecution, fines and even the threat of prison and we will have no hesitation in enforcing that should anyone attempt to disrupt the Derby festival.

“We believe everyone should have the right to peaceful protest and have offered Animal Rising an area near the entrance of the racecourse for that purpose. But just as they are entitled to express their views in a law-abiding way, so too are the tens of thousands of people who will join us on Derby day and millions more watching around the world to enjoy the sport they love uninterrupted."

Double Derby

The Betfred Derby was rescheduled to 1.30pm to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 as the second contest on the eight-race card, before racing coverage switches to ITV4 to make way for the football at 2.15pm.

