'There is one word for Jessica Harrington - legend. It would be incredible to win a Derby for her on Sprewell'
Shane Foley said delivering a first Derby for Jessica Harrington would be "incredible" given her journey battling breast cancer – and he believes Sprewell has a serious chance of doing so.
Sprewell has emerged from nowhere to be the shortest-priced Irish runner for the Epsom Classic behind joint-favourite Auguste Rodin and was put up by the Racing Post's Tom Segal at 16-1 in his ante-post Pricewise column last week.
That price has dried up with Sprewell no bigger than 12-1 for the Betfred-backed showpiece on June 3 and Foley said he was pleasantly surprised with the gears he showed when sprinting clear to win the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown this month.
