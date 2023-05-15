'There is one word for Jessica Harrington - legend. It would be incredible to win a Derby for her on Sprewell'

Shane Foley said delivering a first for Jessica Harrington would be "incredible" given her journey battling breast cancer – and he believes Sprewell has a serious chance of doing so.

has emerged from nowhere to be the shortest-priced Irish runner for the Epsom Classic behind joint-favourite Auguste Rodin and was put up by the Racing Post's Tom Segal at 16-1 in his ante-post Pricewise column last week.

That price has dried up with Sprewell no bigger than 12-1 for the Betfred-backed showpiece on June 3 and Foley said he was pleasantly surprised with the gears he showed at Leopardstown this month.