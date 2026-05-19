There are two new entries in our team's Derby power rankings following the latest scratchings

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Trials for the Betfred Derby , one of the most famous races in the British calendar, come thick and fast through May. At every twist and turn, our top team of analysts will keep you on top of who's hot and who's not ahead of the world's most famous Classic at Epsom on June 6.

The rankings are reached by an amalgamation of the views of our four experts, Keith Melrose, Graeme Rodway, Robbie Wilders and Harry Wilson.

Here are the latest rankings, after the latest forfeit stage which included two of our top ten being scratched.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Chester Vase, May 6

Likeliest next race: Betfred Derby, June 6

While Constitution River impressed more at Chester, Benvenuto Cellini still won his race like the sort of horse that Aidan O'Brien might build the Derby around. When Benvenuto Cellini won the Chester Vase, stablemate Proposition ensured a fair gallop that played into the hands of this long-striding sort.

Assuming he goes to Epsom, expect similar treatment. While Benvenuto Cellini is by Frankel out of a high-class miler, the thinking is seemingly that he needs a good pace to run at, even over middle distances. He still has a bit to find on form, although Chester was not quite as well-run as the visual impressions would have you believe, so there is clearly potential for more to come.

He's the Ballydoyle number one and that's good enough for us.

Watch Benvenuto Cellini's win in the Chester Vase

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Dee Stakes, Chester, May 7

Next race: Betfred Derby

Aidan O'Brien thinks that Ryan Moore will have a hard choice between Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River should they both turn up at Epsom, and it's not difficult to see why.

If all you had to go off were their performances at Chester, we might have made Constitution River top of the Derby pile – which is where he went briefly last week, before dropping back to third. He has returned to second as Water To Wine's participation started to look unlikely, something that was confirmed on Tuesday.

On the clock, Constitution River was more impressive in winning the Dee Stakes than Benvenuto Cellini was in the Chester Vase. He ran faster than any horse in the history of that race, and did it off a fast finish, looking like he could have gone round again.

The recent history of the Derby is strewn with examples of the vibes from Ballydoyle being as important as anything you see on the track and Benvenuto Cellini, who won the more fashionable trial, has the aura of being their number one. That remains the case, but Constitution River is still feared.

Whether Moore will have to make the choice at all is the question that everyone wants answering. Doubts have been raised about Constitution River's stamina for Epsom, and he could go to Chantilly instead. It is true that he might easily become this season's Delacroix but, to coin a phrase from John Gosden, we'd love to see O'Brien roll the big dice with Constitution River.

Watch Constitution River's speedy Dee Stakes success

Constitution River 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Andrew Balding

Last race: Dante Stakes, York, May 14

Next race: Betfred Derby

The Dante was something of a messy race. You could argue that only two really mattered and one of them, Action, was seemingly on pacemaker duties and is already getting a reputation as something of a rogue.

That makes Item hard to pin down, but he is clearly a classy colt and well worth a shot at the biggest prize of all. You sense he would have won the Dante wherever he raced, but by sticking with the pacemaker Colin Keane saved a bit of ground and, after taking a little while to knuckle down, Item was away and gone.

A bit of residual greenness is permissible, as this horse went to York straight out of novices. He will have learned plenty from a thorough examination in the Dante, yet he will go to Epsom as he started at York: as the usurper with bags of potential against more established rivals.

Watch Item land the Dante at York

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

William Haggas

Last race: Lingfield Derby Trial, May 9

Next race: Betfred Derby

Maltese Cross (left) lands the Lingfield Derby Trial from Bay Of Brilliance Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Two of the three previous winners of the race this horse won at Newbury last month have ended up winning Group races. The horse he beat this year has already chased home Ancient Egypt in an established Derby trial, too.

The time analysis is also positive and he followed up in the Lingfield Derby Trial. He stayed on strongly to beat Bay Of Brilliance, but the time was two and a half lengths slower than Cameo recorded in the Oaks Trial over the same course and distance half an hour earlier and that just tempers enthusiasm for his Epsom claims.

Nevertheless, he always appeared to be holding runner-up Bay Of Brilliance, who is thought good enough to contest the Derby himself, and that is enough to sneak Maltese Cross into the top four.

Watch Maltese Cross win Lingfield's Derby Trial

Maltese Cross 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

John & Thady Gosden

Last race: Blue Riband Trial, Epsom, April 28

Next race: Cocked Hat Stakes, Goodwood, Saturday

It might be several generations since the Blue Riband winner landed the Derby, but it is not for want of trying on John Gosden's part. He has won the race eight times, with some good horses including Cracksman, one of the best to be beaten in the Derby this century.

So don't look down on Saxon Street just because he ran in an unfashionable trial. He was a convincing winner at Epsom, and is one of the few Derby contenders for whom the track is of no concern.

We were convinced that Water To Wine was being lined up for the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday, but it's Saxon Street who is sent there instead and most bookmakers have the son of Saxon Warrior odds-on to land it.

He could shoot up the rankings further if he wins with the ease the layers expect and the fact that he goes there at all, instead of Water To Wine, means he must take a place ahead of his stablemate. If any horse is likely to spring up the rankings between now and June 6, it is probably Saxon Street.

Watch Saxon Street strike at Epsom

Saxon Street 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Ralph Beckett

Last race: Lingfield Derby Trial, May 9

Next race: Betfred Derby

His eight-and-a-half-length success at Redcar last year was difficult to weigh up going into the Lingfield Derby Trial, but he enhanced his Derby claims significantly by losing out to Maltese Cross by just a neck. The front two pulled six and a half lengths clear of the third and Bay Of Brilliance is certain to stay at Epsom.

The weak time comparisons with Cameo's Oaks Trial victory put a small downer on Bay Of Brilliance's performance but, wherever Maltese Cross is in the ranks, he can't be far behind and sixth seems a fair spot at this point.

Watch Bay Of Brilliance go close at Lingfield

Bay Of Brilliance 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Charlie Johnston

Last race: Newmarket Stakes, May 1

Next race: Betfred Derby

A seven-figure yearling whose only loss was behind 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo. He is by Frankel out of a sister to Midday, who was second in the Oaks and a multiple Group 1 winner.

He is more impressive on paper than prices of 25-1 for the Derby let on, and those odds retain some doubt about the worth of his form. Those are not without grounding. The favourite flopped when he won at Newmarket, but Ancient Egypt looked every inch the archetypal classy Johnston-trained grinder that day. And while plenty of similar types have never quite got it done in the Derby, a few of them have placed, including Lazy Griff last year.

Watch Ancient Egypt win on his seasonal return

Ancient Egypt 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Johnston





8. Pierre Bonnard ( ⇑ 2 )

Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Derby Trial, Leopardstown, May 10

Next race: Betfred Derby

You sometimes wonder whether Aidan O'Brien runs horses in the Dante simply to try and get a handle on the British challenge. His main hope this year, Christmas Day, was a modest enough third at York and a couple of those behind that day could easily end up better. One, Morshdi, is number nine on this list and King's Trail is probably 11.

That leaves Pierre Bonnard hanging on in our top ten. He was beaten by Christmas Day in the Ballysax, but ran quite a bit better in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown, when only a lack of finishing kick seemed to stop him from winning.

O'Brien stresses that he believes longer trips will bring out more in Pierre Bonnard, and you can infer that from how he runs. Maybe he is the St Leger winner. In terms of the Derby, he has no more than a puncher's chance.

Watch Pierre Bonnard go down fighting in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien

Last race: Derby trial, Leopardstown, May 10

Next race: Betfred Derby

We have consistently had Pierre Bonnard ahead of James J Braddock since they met in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown, despite the latter winning by a short head.

The reasons for that are fairly simple: as Aidan O'Brien later said himself, Pierre Bonnard is going to thrive over 1m4f compared with a somewhat steadily-run 1m2f.

That said, we acknowledge that connections are yet to properly open the box with this son of Zarak. Given his first run and seasonal reappearance would have been needed, he has had only two full-blooded runs in his career. There could be more to come at Epsom.

James J Braddock 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien

Last race: Dante Stakes, York, May 14

Next race: Betfred Derby

Because the Ballysax Stakes is the first of the Derby trials, it is often superseded by the end of the series. That is probably true once more, but you would do well not to totally forget about the impression left by Christmas Day when he won that race. In a race with a fast finish, he quickened up smartly and had a bit in hand at the line.

The mere fact he was O'Brien's Dante horse is held against him, as O'Brien tends to run a scout rather than a contender at York. Still, he was third in spite of steering a wider course than he needed to, and it kept up his record of advancing his form on each of his six career starts.

O'Brien's more experienced sorts often outperform their prices in the Derby, and Christmas Day could be the latest, especially as it becomes clear that this year's Derby is not teeming with contenders.

Watch Christmas Day win the Ballysax Stakes in April

Christmas Day 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Latest Derby news:

Water To Wine taken out of Derby but may make Royal Ascot - find out the latest scratchings from the Epsom Classics

Queen Anne could still be on agenda for Damysus after 'things didn't really pan out for him' in Lockinge

This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.