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Derby festival
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'There are no better sources of staying power than Camelot' - analysing Derby winner Christmas Day's pedigree

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Ronan Whelan celebrates riding Christmas Day to victory in The Betfred Derby during The Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 06, 2026 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little (Getty Images)
Christmas Day: sired by 2012 Derby winner CamelotCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)
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Stamina is always key in the Derby but it was an even bigger priority this time when an afternoon of miserable weather dampened the best efforts of Epsom to liven up the occasion.

There are no better sources of staying power than Camelot, the sire who almost completed the Triple Crown in 2012 and was producing his first winner of this Classic with Christmas Day.

The victor's credentials were bolstered by the fact his dam, Beauly, had form over a mile and a quarter plus and was by the great Sea The Stars. Indeed, runner-up Maltese Cross was by Sea The Stars out of a Camelot mare.

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