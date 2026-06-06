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'There are no better sources of staying power than Camelot' - analysing Derby winner Christmas Day's pedigree
Stamina is always key in the Derby but it was an even bigger priority this time when an afternoon of miserable weather dampened the best efforts of Epsom to liven up the occasion.
There are no better sources of staying power than Camelot, the sire who almost completed the Triple Crown in 2012 and was producing his first winner of this Classic with Christmas Day.
The victor's credentials were bolstered by the fact his dam, Beauly, had form over a mile and a quarter plus and was by the great Sea The Stars. Indeed, runner-up Maltese Cross was by Sea The Stars out of a Camelot mare.
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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