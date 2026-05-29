'Their attendance will be a proud moment' - Epsom and racing given boost as King and Queen set to attend Derby day

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The Jockey Club has confirmed that the King and the Queen will attend Betfred Derby day at Epsom Downs on Saturday week.

Epsom's general manager Jim Allen said: "We're honoured and thrilled that the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby Day.

“Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK, and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse.

"Derby day provides joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world as one of Britain’s most famous and iconic events, and royal attendance has been synonymous with the meeting for generations. We're delighted that Their Majesties will be continuing this tradition next week."

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