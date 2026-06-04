The world's best racehorse is back in Britain on Derby day - just how good is Calandagan and who is looking to beat him?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Calandagan has taken the racing world by storm over the last 12 months, winning five consecutive Group 1s across four different countries. But on Saturday he returns to the scene of his last defeat against the very horse who beat him. Will he get his revenge on 2025 conqueror Jan Brueghel in Epsom’s Coronation Cup ?

The Aga Khan Studs' global star will face five rivals in the highlight of the Derby's undercard as he returns to Epsom, seeking to avenge his runner-up effort a year ago.

That day, coming upsides Jan Brueghel at the furlong pole, Calandagan looked for all the world as though he was about to go by the Ballydoyle challenger, but he didn't.

Following the defeat, racing fans questioned his will to win, as that was the fourth time in a row he had finished second at the top table. Maybe he heard the doubters, such were the performances that followed.

After an easy win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud later that month, Calandagan then went to Ascot with wins in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, reversing form with Jan Brueghel, and the Champion Stakes where he defeated Ombudsman by two and a quarter lengths.

But the globetrotter wasn't finished for the year, as in November he headed to the Japan Cup and duly became the first non-Japanese-trained horse to win the race since 2005, breaking the track record in the process.

His trainer Francis Graffard said: "I knew I was exposing Calandagan in a race that's almost impossible to win. We were asking him to do something quite incredible after he had already proved he was the best, so I felt an enormous weight on my shoulders."

That performance put him on top of the world, almost literally, as he topped Longines world's best racehorse rankings in 2025 with a rating of 130. Hong Kong sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising has since also posted a figure of 130 and heads the race to be the world's best in 2026, but Graffard and Calandagan's owners Aga Khan Studs will be be looking to keep hold of their crown by the end of the year.

The 2025 Longines best racehorse rankings

The five-year old embarked on a new season with success in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March, running down West Wind Blows to score by three-quarters of a length.

The Sheema Classic was a race in which he had failed to get himself out of trouble in last season, so is his improved performance a good omen for Epsom? He seems a more mature horse these days.

Jan Brueghel beats Calandagan in last year's Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What was the excuse for last year's Coronation Cup and who does he face this time?

The Calandagan team rejected talk of him being ungenuine and not handling the track last year. Trainer and jockey both thought he was outstayed by Jan Brueghel, while Graffard said he might have needed the race having not run since March and racing on softer ground.

However, he potentially faces that latter scenario again on Saturday after Epsom was hit by 33mm of rain on Tuesday.

Calandagan is among a field of six for the Coronation Cup, again facing Jan Brueghel, who is among a three-strong team for Aidan O'Brien.

O'Brien's runners also include last year's Derby winner Lambourn and Ascot Gold Cup second Illinois , with the former having won the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time.

Lambourn wins last year's Derby at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The other two runners in the line-up are Convergent for Karl Burke and Group 1 winner Bay City Roller , who was runner-up to Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time for George Scott.

Verdict: Denying Calandagan again will be beyond them

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

The ratings don’t lie and he’s clearly the best in the world over middle distances. He didn’t win the Coronation Cup a year ago, but he’s a much better horse now and Jan Brueghel will need a career best to defeat him again, even though Coolmore will doubtless be brewing up a masterplan to get him beat.

It worked a treat for the Ballydoyle team in the Prix du Jockey Club and they could dominate both the Oaks and Derby, but denying Calandagan again will be beyond them.

Coolmore Coronation Cup final field

Bay City Roller Oisin Murphy

Calandagan Mickael Barzalona

Convergent Clifford Lee

Illinois tbc

Jan Brueghel tbc

Lambourn tbc

Read more on the Derby:

2026 Betfred Derby tips: runners, riders, odds and verdict

Film producer George Waud: conquering the Derby will be 'probably my greatest achievement'

The Derby draw is the talk of the town - but does stalls position actually have an impact on the Epsom Classic?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more