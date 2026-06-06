'The win had been £27,000 . . . but then we had that news' - chaos in the betting ring after Derby favourite ruled a non-runner

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A good day turned bad for bookmakers the moment favourite Benvenuto Cellini was deemed a non-runner in the Derby, a decision which prompted chaos in the betting ring and resulted in a financial turnaround running into the tens of thousands of pounds.

Huge queues of punters swelled in front of the rainswept bookmakers as the extended wait went on for the stewards to determine what had happened to Benvenuto Cellini at the start, with the decision coming just 15 minutes before the next contest was due to begin.

An audible groan went up from layers when Benvenuto Cellini was announced a non-runner, with bookmakers calling the outcome “messy” and “chaotic” as bets were refunded, rule 4s applied to those paid out, and efforts made to help punters who had discarded their slips on the favourite, all while trying to make a market for the next.