The stats behind Aidan O'Brien's 50th British Classic winner - plus an outstanding 15th Derby for John Magnier

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The Derby result enabled Aidan O'Brien to improve on several superlatives he already held, and also put the records spotlight on John Magnier and on Christmas Day himself. This was O'Brien's 12th victory in the Derby - the previous trainers' record was seven by Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling. And he has done it with nine different jockeys. This is also his fourth consecutive win in the premier Classic; no other trainer has won it more than twice in a row.

His stable jockeys have faced tough choices in the run-up to the race because seven of his 12 winners were not his most fancied in the market. Wings Of Eagles, at 40-1, was his fifth-string and Serpentine, at 25-1, was his fourth-string.

The master of Ballydoyle has now won 50 British Classics – he has held that record since surpassing John Scott's score of 40 that had stood since 1863. His first in that category was the 2,000 Guineas with King Of Kings in 1998 and his first Derby winner, in 2001, was Galileo, probably the best Flat horse he has ever trained (his best overall being Istabraq).