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The stats behind Aidan O'Brien's 50th British Classic winner - plus an outstanding 15th Derby for John Magnier
The Derby result enabled Aidan O'Brien to improve on several superlatives he already held, and also put the records spotlight on John Magnier and on Christmas Day himself. This was O'Brien's 12th victory in the Derby - the previous trainers' record was seven by Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling. And he has done it with nine different jockeys. This is also his fourth consecutive win in the premier Classic; no other trainer has won it more than twice in a row.
His stable jockeys have faced tough choices in the run-up to the race because seven of his 12 winners were not his most fancied in the market. Wings Of Eagles, at 40-1, was his fifth-string and Serpentine, at 25-1, was his fourth-string.
The master of Ballydoyle has now won 50 British Classics – he has held that record since surpassing John Scott's score of 40 that had stood since 1863. His first in that category was the 2,000 Guineas with King Of Kings in 1998 and his first Derby winner, in 2001, was Galileo, probably the best Flat horse he has ever trained (his best overall being Istabraq).
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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- 'It's the hardest, most challenging, greatest race in the world and we just came second - what about that!'
- 'It's a disaster. They don't deserve it' - sympathy expressed from the Hill and winner's enclosure as Derby day proves a washout
- 'There are no better sources of staying power than Camelot' - analysing Derby winner Christmas Day's pedigree
- 'The win had been £27,000 . . . but then we had that news' - chaos in the betting ring after Derby favourite ruled a non-runner
- Why the Derby felt the weakest of the three Group 1s at Epsom - and by quite some distance
- 'It's the hardest, most challenging, greatest race in the world and we just came second - what about that!'