The Lion In Winter backed into Derby favourite again with Delacroix drifting

The Lion In Winter has returned to the head of the Betfred Derby market with most bookmakers after a significant move on Monday, with stablemate Delacroix on the drift.

Aidan O'Brien dominated the Classic trials for the most part this spring, but The Lion In The Winter, his apparent ace in the pack, failed to match market expectations when a beaten 8-11 favourite under Ryan Moore on his return in last week's Dante at York.

The son of Sea The Stars had been ante-post Derby favourite before his reappearance after winning both of his starts as a two-year-old, but was pushed out to 5-1 (from 11-4) after finishing four lengths behind Pride Of Arras in the Dante.

However, it seems punters are keeping the faith as The Lion In Winter surged back to the top of the market on Monday and is into 5-2 favourite with bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

Paul Binfield, spokesperson for Paddy Power, said on Monday: “We pushed him out to 5-1 after the Dante, but we started seeing support for him yesterday and that has very much continued today and we now make him favourite."

Delacroix is out to 5-1 with Sky Bet, while 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court is a general 4-1 chance for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Pride Of Arras, who had The Lion In Winter's measure last week and is unbeaten in two starts, is generally available at 5-1 for next month's Classic to be held at Epsom on June 7.

Contacted by the Racing Post on Sunday, O'Brien said nothing had changed since he had discussed his Derby plans at Naas on Sunday, when no firm plans had been made but he intimated that The Lion In Winter, Delacroix and Lambourn could all run at Epsom.

O'Brien said: "Obviously the lads will decide. We'll discuss what we have and where we are.

"It could be Lambourn, Delacroix and The Lion In Winter. Maybe all three will run and then we have the two Lingfield horses [Puppet Master and Stay True]. We'll see how they're all working, talk to Ryan and decide.

"Everything has been good with Delacroix. He doesn't look a slow horse, but his sister [Grateful] got a mile and six, so you would hope the Derby distance would be within his range.

"Lambourn and Puppet Master were second and fourth to him in the Ballysax and they came out and ran well in their trials as well.

"We always thought what happened at York with The Lion In Winter could happen, but he needed to run if he was going to go to the Derby. We were very happy with the run. He jumped, he was fresh and things didn't work. He would have probably been a good third but he got stopped halfway down the straight. If he hadn't jumped into the bridle and wanted to tear off early, that would have been another couple of lengths."

Coral cannot split The Lion In Winter, Ruling Court and Delacroix at the head of the betting and make them 7-2 co-favourites.

David Stevens, the firm's head of PR, said: "Despite being well beaten in the Dante we only eased The Lion In Winter to 6-1 for the Derby, as Aidan O'Brien had made it clear he would improve for the run. Over the weekend there were ripples of support for him, which saw his odds trimmed to 5-1, and on Monday morning that support gained momentum.

"We cut The Lion And Winter first to 9-2, and then again to 7-2, and currently can't split him, Delacroix and Ruling Court at the head of our betting. He could yet reclaim outright favouritism, although the deciding factor is likely to be who Ryan Moore rides."

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 7)

Paddy Power: 5-2 The Lion In Winter, 100-30 Ruling Court, 4 Pride Of Arras, 9-2 Delacroix, 10 Damysus, Twain, 14 bar

Gold Cup shake-up

In another significant move relating to the O'Brien stable on Monday, Illinois is now favourite in places for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot ahead of stablemate Kyprios .

Two-time Gold Cup winner Kyprios won at Leopardstown on Friday night, but has drifted to as big as 5-2 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

O'Brien reported that Kyprios appeared lame as he left the winner's enclosure after his victory in the Saval Beg at Leopardstown on Friday, but issued a positive update at Naas on Sunday and confirmed on Monday that all was well with the dual Gold Cup winner.

He said: "He was perfect after the race, but just as he walked out of the winner's enclosure we think he crossed his legs and caught the outside of his ringbone. Bone pain can be sore on a horse and he walked away lame.

"When he came back the lads scanned and x-rayed him and it was all perfect. He walked and trotted the next morning and is 100 per cent."

Illinois won the Queen's Vase at the royal meeting last year and returned with a success in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester. He had been as big as 8-1 at the weekend with Ladbrokes, who have cut the four-year-old into 9-4. Ladbrokes still have Kyprios as 6-4 favourite.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Illinois is fast emerging as a contender for this year's Ascot Gold Cup. We wouldn't be surprised to see him leapfrog Kyprios in the betting over the next few weeks."

Gold Cup (Royal Ascot, June 19)

Ladbrokes: 6-4 Kyprios, 9-4 Illinois, 6 Jan Brueghel, Sweet William, 10 Courage Mon Ami, Trawlerman, 12 bar

