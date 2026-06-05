The Derby reborn: will the attempts to bring new investment, areas and life to Epsom's famous Classic work as planned?

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The Derby has always been one of the crown jewels of the British racing calendar but this year's running matters more than most as the Jockey Club hopes to see early indications that its efforts to breathe fresh life into Epsom is paying off.

Dwindling crowd numbers and a lifeless scene on the Hill prompted a six-month review in the wake of Lambourn's victory last year, and the results of that consultation indicated there was real intent to return the Classic to its former glory.

The Jockey Club has put significant time and investment into this year's meeting under the care of the track's new general manager Jim Allen, who set out to "deliver something that Epsom and the surrounding area, along with everyone connected with British racing, can feel truly proud of" when the changes were announced in December.

Now the chance to see those changes in the flesh has finally come around, and those involved have been eager to showcase just how much attention has been paid to drawing racegoers back to the Surrey track.

Chief among those ambitions was revitalising the Hill – a once famously packed space that has felt somewhat underutilised in recent years. Yet that is all set to change this year as Epsom has brought in boxing promoter Frank Warren to introduce DerbyFest, a live entertainment and music zone free to all who wish to attend. Parking on the Hill has also been made free, as is admission to those under 18.

Away from DerbyFest, the track has installed bleacher-style seating near the line and ticket holders by the grandstands can experience 'Galileo's presents O Beach' – a reportedly club-themed experience featuring live entertainment, food, drinks and an after-party.

The new DerbyFest area and community zone

The track is increasing its focus on community too, with another dedicated zone at Tattenham Corner featuring 20 double-decker buses gifted to local charities. The intent is to draw up to 5,000 people to the new community space, but many more will be needed on the Hill and beyond if the Jockey Club is to reach its target of 60,000 racegoers across the two days.

The long-term plan is even more ambitious, with those involved hoping to draw crowds of 100,000 in five years' time, far more than the approximately 42,000 racegoers that attended the two-day meeting last year.

Of that figure, only 22,312 attended Derby day in the paid enclosures, which was the lowest number in modern history. However, last week Allen stated that more than 22,000 have already registered to attend DerbyFest, so there is every reason to hope the downward trend is at an end.

Allen stated his case as "trying to bring back the look and feel of old Derbys", and that includes a push to improve quality on the track too. There has been an overall increase of more than £1.3 million in prize-money across the two days, with a bulk of that going to the Derby itself. The race is now worth £2 million (up from £1.5m last year), with prize-money going to tenth place rather than only to the first six home.

The decision to move the Coronation Cup from Friday to Saturday has also improved the card's prestige, with Coolmore taking over sponsorship of the race and increasing prize-money from £450,000 to £1m. As a result, Derby day is now the second-most valuable raceday in Britain.

Epsom and the Jockey Club can not be accused of inaction in the face of a struggling Derby, and have given this meeting every opportunity for a resurgence in the days and years ahead. Let us hope this crown jewel's shine has not fully faded yet.

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