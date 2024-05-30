'The Derby is everything' - David Egan excited about Classic ride aboard Amo Racing contender Dallas Star

David Egan sported the Amo Racing silks when finishing second in the Derby in 2021 and he is hoping to carry them one place better aboard outsider Dallas Star in Saturday's Classic.

The rider was having just his second ride in the Derby on Mojo Star, a maiden who was sent off at 50-1 but found only Adayar too good at Epsom, and is hoping to deliver a first success in the colts' Classic for owners Amo Racing, who are also represented by Mr Hampstead.

"I've had a couple of rides in the Derby before and came closest when finishing second on Mojo Star, funnily enough for Amo Racing, so hopefully we can go one better here," Egan said. "The Derby is everything. It's the race that everyone wants to win. Hopefully we'll get some luck in running and be competitive."

Dallas Star ended last year finishing third in the Zetland Stakes under Egan when trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis but showed significant improvement to win the Ballysax Stakes on his first start for Adrian Murray.

Winning the trial made the choice of which Amo horse to ride a simpler one to make for Egan, who said: "Dallas Star seemed the obvious one to pick after Leopardstown, and I actually rode him last year too.

"He was very tough to win at Leopardstown, and he showed a very good attitude that day. He would appreciate it if the rain came. He looked to have plenty of stamina when winning at Leopardstown, so I don't think we'll get caught out on that front.

Dallas Star lands the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

"He's very well balanced, so he should be able to cope with Epsom's unique track. I thought he had a nice enough draw in stall seven, in and around some of the fancied runners, so please God we can get a smooth trip round."

Sean Levey takes over on Mr Hampstead , who has only been ridden by Egan and is a maiden after three starts.

"If Dallas Star doesn't win, I hope Mr Hampstead does," Egan added. "He's by Galileo, so that's obviously a big help. He's still a maiden but so was Mojo Star and he ran a big race at a big price to finish second. It's the Derby at the end of the day, anything could happen."

City Of Troy is still favourite with most firms, despite a poor reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas and being handed a draw in stall one, and Egan is certainly not ruling out last year's champion two-year-old bouncing back to form.

He said: "He had a blip last time but we've seen it happen very recently with Auguste Rodin that they can come back from an ordinary first run of the year, especially for Mr O'Brien, who has a lot of faith in him. He hasn't been shy that he still thinks the world of this horse and he's a genius and his opinion has to be respected. He definitely shouldn't be written off anyway."

