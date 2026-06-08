- More
The Benvenuto Cellini controversy - how would other major racing jurisdictions have handled it?
As the debate grows over the decision of the Epsom stewards to declare Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner 20 minutes after the race had been run, the BHA has said that the introduction of Rule (H)6 was at least partly motivated by a wider effort to harmonise rules across different racing jurisdictions.
The BHA said on Monday: "The change aligned Britain with the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) model rule and the approach applied by most other major racing nations. Its introduction followed engagement with and feedback from industry stakeholders, including participants and the betting industry."
Hong Kong and Australia are among the leading nations to have a "fair start" rule, with the Hong Kong Jockey Club devoting a three-minute video to the subject in the rules of racing FAQ section of its website, where a raceday steward explains circumstances in which a horse would and would not be deemed a non-runner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
- When is a runner a non-runner? Analysing Benvenuto Cellini's Derby and the topic that has got everyone talking
- Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page
- The Benvenuto Cellini rule? The other five horses deemed non-runners under rule (H)6 this year
- 'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
- BHA: Benvenuto Cellini non-runner call 'most extreme test of rule' and does not set dangerous precedent
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet
- When is a runner a non-runner? Analysing Benvenuto Cellini's Derby and the topic that has got everyone talking
- Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page
- The Benvenuto Cellini rule? The other five horses deemed non-runners under rule (H)6 this year
- 'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
- BHA: Benvenuto Cellini non-runner call 'most extreme test of rule' and does not set dangerous precedent
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet