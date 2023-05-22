That sounded like a negative to me - reading between the lines as the Gosdens take two Classic hopes to Epsom
Epsom's traditional gallops morning building up the Derby festival took place on the Downs on Monday morning with John and Thady Gosden putting Classic hopefuls Arrest and Running Lion through their paces. Our reporter Stuart Riley was on the scene and reports back with what he made of the two star three-year-olds
Racecourse gallops, much like the media huddle that follows, are as much about reading between the lines as they are about what was said or done.
After all John Gosden admitted Arrest's day out at Epsom was "very much an exercise gallop and not a test of ability."
