Surrey Police make 19 arrests in connection with planned criminal disruption of Derby festival

Nineteen arrests have been made on Saturday morning before the Betfred Derby, Surrey police has confirmed.

All the arrests have been made in connection with planned criminal disruption and it comes after activist group Animal Rising stated its intention to disrupt this year's Derby.

Police said 11 arrests were made in the early hours of Saturday morning at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet after receiving intelligence of likely disruption. A further eight arrests were made after a vehicle was stopped in close proximity to the racecourse.

Those arrested remain in police custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Last week, the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom racecourse, won a High Court injunction against protesters attempting to disrupt the race. It means any action from activists to trespass on to the racecourse or stop the Derby would be in contempt of court.

Yet Animal Rising – the group which tried to stop the Grand National – has vowed it will try and disrupt Saturday’s Classic scheduled for 1.30pm.

The Jockey Club said it had put in place the most “stringent and detailed security operation” in the history of the Derby with local police.

T/Superintendent Michael Hodder said on Saturday morning: “We’ve been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby festival. As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today’s events.

“Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality.”

Aintree's Grand National was delayed in April when members of Animal Rising gained access to the course, with the world-famous jump race going off 15 minutes later than planned.

The illegal activity at Aintree led to 118 arrests, while a further 25 arrests were made following disruption at Ayr before the Scottish Grand National. Five individuals attempted a sit-down protest at a Flat evening meeting at Doncaster last month.

The Jockey Club has spent an extra £150,000 on security for Epsom, with the Betfred Derby having a scheduled off-time of 1.30pm. The time was brought forward to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, while the race is set to be televised on ITV and Racing TV.

Animal Rising were offered a safe place to protest peacefully, directly outside the course, by the Jockey Club. The racecourse group's chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: "It's our duty and obligation to do everything we can to protect everyone's safety and prevent a repeat of the illegal and reckless protests we saw at Aintree in April."

In the lead-up to the Derby, Animal Rising spokesperson Nathan McGovern said: "People who feel horses are being used, exploited and put in harm's way are not going to be deterred from putting their bodies in the way to prevent that happening."

