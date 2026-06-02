Significant going change at Epsom after 20mm of rain falls overnight - and more is on its way

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Heavy rain at Epsom on Tuesday morning led to the ground being described as "good to soft in places" just three days before the start of the Betfred Derby meeting.

It was a significant change in conditions at the track, where the going on the main course had been officially good, good to firm in places on Monday. However, that has been changed to good, good to soft in places, with a GoingStick reading of 6.6. The five-furlong couse is now reported to be good, good to firm in places.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper spoke to the Racing Post while out on the track at just after 7.30am and said: "We had 20mm of rain. The forecast had been saying at least 10mm, with the possibility of 20mm. There was virtually nothing before midnight and the bulk of it was from about 3am onwards.

"I'm walking the course as we speak and it's taken it well. There's been no watering since Saturday morning and we've had a couple of hot, dry days, so it was ready for something.

"I'd say the predominant feel I'm getting while I've walked so far is good to soft, but I wouldn't call it any worse than that. A lot of it seems to me on the better side of good to soft."

There is more rain forecast at Epsom throughout the week

The two-day meeting begins on Friday and Cooper expects more rain before then.

"There's the chance of further showers today and some of those could apparently be heavy," he said.

"I think there's going to be a weakish band of rain coming through on Wednesday in late morning, then the showery theme continues through the week, hopefully on the lighter side, staying unsettled."

The Betfred Oaks (4.00 ) is the feature on the opening afternoon, while the Aidan O'Brien-trained Benvenuto Cellini is the red-hot favourite for the Derby on Saturday. The final fields for both races will be declared on Wednesday morning.

The favourite remains a best-priced 15-8 with Betway despite the rain. Paddy Power stuck to its price of 7-4 despite the downpour and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’re not making any changes at the moment as we wouldn't have any big concerns about any of the horses prominent in the betting handling a bit of cut, but, obviously, we’ll be continuing to monitor the weather and ground situation closely.”

Read more:

Benvenuto Cellini tops seven-strong Derby team for Aidan O'Brien as 17 go forward for Epsom

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