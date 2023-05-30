'She has plenty going for her' - Cristian Demuro excited about his debut Oaks ride on Heartache Tonight

will be breaking new ground in Friday's Betfred Oaks after trainer David Menuisier and owners Chris Wright and Andy MacDonald elected to stick with the Chantilly-based Italian for the ride aboard Heartache Tonight.

A half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Wonderful Tonight, Menuisier has sent to France on each of her three starts, including when beaten only a length and a half in the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp this month.

That was over a mile and a quarter and the way the daughter of Recorder stuck to her task behind the highly regarded Jannah Rose suggested the step up in trip at Epsom will be nothing but positive.